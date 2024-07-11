Highlights Perez's poor form this season has led to speculation that Red Bull could replace him.

The Mexican star is commercially very valuable to the team, but his on-track performances are a concern.

Sergio Perez has had a difficult time with Red Bull in recent years. The Mexican driver currently stands sixth in the Drivers' Championship this season, having failed to win a race since last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Although Red Bull have won the last two Constructors' Championships, most of the heavy lifting was done by Max Verstappen, who is the current defending world champion.

After yet another disappointing performance at the British Grand Prix, calls are being made to axe Perez. There are clauses in the 34-year-old's contract that allow the Red Bull management to replace him during the summer break. One of those clauses states that the Mexican needs to be within 100 points of Verstappen, which is highly unlikely to happen this season.

Red Bull have dominated the field for the last two years, but have lost their advantage significantly this year as other teams have caught up with them. The team still leads the Constructors' Championship, but they are no longer as dominant as they once were. That raises concerns about Perez's claims for his spot in the Red Bull car, but former F1 driver and current Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle has indicated that there are a couple of significant factors that may lead to the six-time race winner staying with the Milton Keynes-based side.

Martin Brundle Explains Why Red Bull Haven't Yet Replaced Sergio Perez

Perez has value to the team beyond his driving abilities

According to Brundle, there are two main reasons Red Bull hasn't cut ties with Perez. He may not be producing the goods on the track, but the Mexican is a hugely attractive name to fans in Latin America - and him being attached to the team is lucrative for Red Bull. Perez also works well alongside Verstappen, which is another potential reason why Red Bell could stick with their current duo.

"We’ve seen that team [Red Bull] biff off Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and others, Jean-Eric Vergne and many, many other young drivers despite going far better than that," Brundle said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, per F1 Oversteer. "We know that it’s commercially attractive to them, we know that he’s a good foil for Max [Verstappen], he’s normally fast enough to do a good job and bring some relevant information, not fast enough to bother Max particularly."

He further continued; "But all of a sudden, they’ve got some rivals on their hands, they can’t comfortably win the Constructors’ title without Sergio [Perez] being on tip-top form... With the sponsorship, with Red Bull’s commerciality in North and South America, with the Mexican Grand Prix yet to come, would you really not want Sergio Perez on the grid? So, that’s the balancing point. If he was Driver B and none of that commerciality or nationality mattered, they would have replaced him, let’s be honest."

Perez joined Red Bull back in 2021 and has won five races for the team so far. His best finish for the team came last year when he came second in the Drivers' Championship behind teammate, Verstappen.

Red Bull has options to replace Perez if they decide to take that route. Liam Lawson has impressed the Red Bull management and is in contention to replace the Mexican driver. Another candidate for the seat is former Red Bull driver and current Williams man, Daniel Ricciardo. Yuki Tsunoda is also a potential replacement for Perez, but the latter two are not immediate options to drive alongside Verstappen.