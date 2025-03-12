Football is a straightforward game, but the tension skyrockets when the spectre of a penalty shootout looms. In cup competitions like the FA Cup, Champions League, or the knockout stages of the World Cup, countless factors influence a team’s fate in these high-stakes moments.

Most level-headed football fans will tell you that, when all is said and done, penalties are little more than a lottery, and simply that some footballers are better at them than others. However, from the time each team spends preparing in their post-match huddles to the nerves of those handpicked by their manager and captain to take a spot-kick, every detail plays a role in shaping the outcome.

One of the most pivotal moments unfolds after the players break from their circles and the captains step forward to meet the referee. The official then flips two coins - one to decide which goal will be used and the other to determine which team takes the first penalty. Every decision, no matter how small, can provide a psychological edge. Yet, in certain circumstances, even the outcome of a coin toss can be overruled.

Related The best and worst rule changes in football history Football has continually changed rules over the years - for good and for bad.

Why a Referee Can Overrule a Coin Toss

Law 10 of the IFAB Laws of the Game states certain cases a coin toss can be voided

As per Law 10 of the IFAB Laws of the Game, which takes a look at the rules regarding 'determining the outcome of the match':

"Unless there are other considerations (e.g. ground conditions, safety etc.), the referee tosses a coin to decide the goal at which the kicks will be taken which may only be changed for safety reasons or if the goal or playing surface becomes unusable."

During Liverpool's penalty shootout heartbreak against PSG in the Champions League Round of 16, former Premier League referee Mark Clattenberg was quizzed about such circumstances. When asked if the police could intervene, in theory, he told Amazon Prime TV:

"Of course they can, but at this late stage, without any trouble, I can't see that happening. But the other side could be, the playing surface could be badly damaged as well. That has a factor but tonight that isn't an issue."

If proof were ever needed of just how seriously coin tosses are taken in the beautiful game, look no further than referee David McNamara. In 2018, during a Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Reading, McNamara found himself without a coin and improvised by having the captains decide the kickoff with a game of rock, paper, scissors. The unorthodox approach didn’t go unnoticed - he was handed a 21-day ban from officiating matches as a result.