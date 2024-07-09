Highlights Felix Zwayer has been appointed as the referee for England's semi-final clash with the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Zwayer was banned for six months in 2005 for accepting a bribe as an assistant referee.

Jude Bellingham was once fined for comments he made about Zwayer's past.

Much has been made of UEFA's decision to have referee Felix Zwayer officiate the Euro 2024 semi-final between England and the Netherlands. Despite the fact that Zwayer has been the man in the middle on three previous occasions this summer, many England fans are unhappy that the German will take charge on Wednesday night.

The 43-year-old has previous with Three Lions star Jude Bellingham, who was handed a £33,970 fine in 2021 for comments he made after Zwayer failed to award Borussia Dortmund a penalty during a defeat to Bayern Munich. Bellingham said this is what was to be expected of an official who had previously been handed a six-month ban for match fixing. However, the reason for this suspension being so short was due to the fact that the referee actually helped expose a match-fixing scandal.

Why Zwayer Was Banned in 2005

As a teenager, Zwayer took a monetary bribe

A 19-year-old Zwayer was banned for six months after admitting to taking €300 bribe from a more senior official in a game between Wuppertaler SV and Werder Bremen Amateure. The Daily Mail also revealed that this ban was not known publicly until 2023, when a German outlet broke the story.

At the time of the incident, Zwayer was acting as an assistant referee and given that he was operating in the lower leagues of German football, it was easier to keep the situation under wraps. While he received a relatively short suspension, the man who was behind the bribe, Robert Hoyzer, was sentenced to more than two years in prison and was given a lifetime ban. However, Zwayer's much shorter ban largely came down to the fact that he was involved in exposing the scandal after testifying that he had taken money from Hoyzer.

Zwayer's Involvement In Busting Scandal

The 43-year-old gave evidence in an investigation

As detailed by ESPN's Dale Johnson, Zwayer has been allowed to continue refereeing since the incident almost 20 years ago due to the fact that he helped the German FA uncover the truth behind the scandal and that the severity of his breach was far more minor in the grand scheme of things. Johnson stated:

"When he was a 23 y/o he accepted €300 off an older referee, who was match-fixing on a large scale, on one game. Zwayer then went to the German FA and exposed the match-fixing and helped get the older referee banned for life. "Whether he should be refereeing is a valid question. But the match-fixing case was 19 years ago, and Zwayer was actually one of the referees who exposed it - hence why he was only banned for 6 months. Regardless, those events have absolutely no relevance to the England game."

The Daily Mail contacted UEFA for comment on why it was deemed appropriate to have Zwayer be in charge for England's semi-final tie with the Netherlands. Although they received no explanation, Europe's governing body stated that they had full confidence in the German, who has been on the FIFA elite list for 12 years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Felix Zwayer officiated the 2021 UEFA Nations League final.

What Happened in 2005 Match-Fixing Scandal

One referee was sent to jail

Ahead of the 2006 World Cup in Germany, referee Robert Hoyzer was convicted of fraud after a four-week trial, having rigged games in exchange for thousands of euros from Ante Sapina, a sports-bar owner behind a €2m (£1.36m) betting scam. Hoyzer’s lawyers plan to appeal the verdict.

Another referee, Dominik Marks, received an 18-month suspended sentence. Sapina, a Croatian gambler, was sentenced to 35 months in jail, while his brothers Filip and Milan received suspended sentences of 12 and 16 months, respectively. Based largely on Hoyzer’s confessions, the case is Germany’s biggest match-fixing scandal in over 30 years. Former Borussia Dortmund star Steffan Karl was also convicted as part of the scandal, with the player forced to do community work as well as being handed an eight-month suspended sentence.

The Berlin court heard Hoyzer awarded Paderborn two penalties in a comeback win against Hamburg in the German Cup, also sending off Hamburg’s Emile Mpenza. Sapina profited over €750,000 from Paderborn’s 4-2 victory. Additionally, Sapina earned €870,000 from a €240,000 bet on a second-division match refereed by Marks. Hoyzer received €67,000 and a television for fixing nine matches, while Marks accumulated €36,000 for four games. Most suspect matches were lower-league German games, with exceptions including a friendly and a Turkish league match.