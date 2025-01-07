Referees are set to announce any Video Assistant Referee decisions for the first time in English football history as part of the latest trial in using the technology. Fans inside stadiums have often been left feeling disgruntled when VAR overturns the onfield decision without an explanation as to why.

As part of this new trial that will take place during the Carabao Cup semi-finals between Arsenal vs Newcastle and Tottenham vs Liverpool, referees will announce their final decisions after consulting the VAR pitch-side monitor or when determining factual situations, such as whether a goalscorer committed an accidental handball or if an offside offence occurred when an attacker touched the ball.

Related Every VAR Decision in the Premier League This Season (2024/2025) Every Premier League team has had mixed fortunes with VAR this season. Here's a look at every decision it has gotten involved in.

Referees to Announce VAR Decisions During Carabao Cup Fixtures

A similar system was used during the 2023 FIFS Women's World Cup

Speaking on the importance of the new trial, a spokesperson from the PGMOL claimed, as per the BBC, that it was crucial in the ongoing 'commitment to transparency' and that there is hope that it will bring further clarity around key decisions. While it is the first time that communicating live with supporters inside the stadium has been seen in the English game, it has been seen elsewhere as it was used during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There were a total of 31 incorrect uses of VAR during the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The trial is set to be implemented months after the Premier League stated in a meeting last summer that the introduction of VAR announcements would be rolled out at some point during the 2024/25 season.

In a statement discussing the trial, the EFL stated:

"The new pilot embraces technological advancements for the benefit of match officials and fans. This latest pilot has the support of the EFL and follows earlier collaboration with PGMOL in 2018 to trial VAR in EFL competitions ahead of its introduction in the Premier League."

Related Premier League Table in 2024/25 Without VAR How the Premier League table would currently look if VAR didn't exist.

There have been steps taken to improve communication with fans already this season, with the Premier League Match Centre social media channel providing live explanations for controversial decisions. However, these have not always been popular with those online, with the most recent criticism coming after Matthijs de Ligt conceded a penalty for Manchester United for a handball offence, only for Rayan Ait-Nouri to avoid punishment for a similar infringement 24 hours later.