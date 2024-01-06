Highlights Liverpool defender Owen Beck recalled from a loan spell at Dundee but he is unable to face Arsenal in the FA Cup due to suspension.

Klopp decided to bring Beck back as cover for unavailable left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

The FA Cup is an opportunity for both teams to add to their silverware collection, but Liverpool's chances are affected by numerous absentees.

Liverpool defender Owen Beck, who has recently been recalled to the Reds from Dundee, will be unable to face Arsenal in their third round FA Cup fixture on Sunday. The two will be locking horns at the Emirates Stadium but, despite Beck’s return, Jürgen Klopp will have a left-back conundrum to sort.

The Reds travel to north London to face the Gunners, who have won the trophy on 14 occasions – but with both sides battling it out at the summit of the Premier League, heavy squad rotation, particularly in terms of the starting line-ups, is to be expected. This season’s edition of the FA Cup is the prime opportunity for either side to add to their silverware collection, though Liverpool’s chances have taken a massive blow given the recent news, all thanks to a bizarre suspension rule involving Beck’s loan side Dundee.

Beck unavailable for Arsenal FA Cup match

Klopp recalled youngster to provide left back cover

As a means of earning more minutes under his belt, Klopp opted to send Beck to Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee. The Wrexham-born ace became a mainstay in the Merseysiders’ Under-21 set-up and has gone on to plunder two appearances for the senior side, but spending some time away from the club was the correct decision for all relevant parties. However, with first and second choice left-backs, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, both unavailable for selection, Klopp decided to recall the youngster, much to the dismay of the Dens Park faithful.

The former Borussia Dortmund chief, upon Beck’s return to Anfield, claimed that he and his entourage are excited to see him back in action and on the back of Tsimikas and Robertson both being side-lined, bringing the Wales Under-21 international back from loan made sense.

“We always were pretty positive about him, we like him. It makes sense after losing out two left-backs that a boy we like is available to us, so we brought him back.”

Utilising Beck in this cup outing would’ve been the opportune time for Klopp to see how he would slot into the German’s plans moving forwards, especially with the uncertainty over the injured pair’s respective return dates. That will not be the case, however, but why?

Well, it’s all down to Beck having to serve a one-match ban thanks to his two bookings collected in the Scottish League Cup fixtures last July against Bonnyrigg Rose and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, per The Athletic. The Football Association (FA) have confirmed that Beck failed to serve his one-match ban for Dundee and, therefore, it will be carried over now he is back at Liverpool.

Having impressed during his loan stint in Scotland, playing 20 times, while notching two goals — against Hibernian and Motherwell — Beck had piqued interest from other clubs in Scotland and England but will now have the opportunity to prove his worth to Klopp and Co – but he will be unable to make an immediate impact given the FA’s odd rules.

Klopp without eight first-team regulars for Arsenal match

Dominik Szoboszlai out with hamstring injury

Liverpool come into Sunday's match against Arsenal lacking depth in several departments, not just the left-back position. Joining Robertson and Tsimikas on the absentee list are Dominik Szoboszlai, who picked up a hamstring injury against Newcastle, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Joel Matip. The Reds are also without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, who are away at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup.

Despite the growing list of absentees, Klopp is determined to make it to the next stage of the competition. But speaking ahead of the Arsenal match, the German manager admitted that Sunday's game would be difficult.