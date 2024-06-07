Highlights The Carolina Panthers have struggled with tight end production since Greg Olsen's prime.

The team brought in a new head coach, Dave Canales, this offseason, to flesh out the offense and help franchise quarterback Bryce Young.

Canales' system promotes versatile tight ends, and is designed to get Young easier completions over the middle of the field.

The Carolina Panthers were once a perennial threat for the NFC South crown. Now, they're the punching bag of the division.

A year ago, they mortgaged their future to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They chose to select Bryce Young with that pick, which immediately proved to be disastrous as C.J. Stroud had a historic rookie season with the Houston Texans and Frank Reich was fired 11 games into his Panthers tenure.

The team is attempting to reset this offseason. They hired a new head coach in Dave Canales, and they've made a number of additions to the roster, including wide receiver Diontae Johnson and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. They also had a solid draft class, which included the team trading back into the first round for wide receiver Xavier Legette.

One part of the roster that went generally untouched, though, was tight end (outside of a mid-round draft selection). The position has generally been a black hole since Greg Olsen's final healthy season in 2016, when the three-time Pro Bowl selection posted his third consecutive 1,000 yard season.

From 2013 to 2016, Olsen had 314 catches for 4,001 yards and 22 touchdowns. During that four-season span, the Panthers' tight end room ranked fifth in receiving yards (4,448). Over the last four years, the Panthers TE corps ranks dead last in the NFL with 1,734 receiving yards.

Canales is ready for that to change, with an eye on helping Young drastically improve in his second NFL season. While speaking with ESPN's David Newton, Canales discussed how his offensive system is meant to feature a variety of tight ends in the passing game:

"We don't ask our tight ends to be dominant blockers at the point of attack on runs a lot. We're looking for tight ends with versatility ... if you have a smaller guy who's more of a route runner, and he's a little bit crafty ... then just within the scheme, because we throw a lot of play-actions, the tight ends are involved in different ways.''

Opening up the middle of the field with big bodied targets would be a big help for the team's diminutive franchise quarterback. The question is, how will Canales implement his scheme to fit the team's roster?

Canales' Has History With Turning Around QBs, Offenses

Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith thrived in the head coach's system

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

When they hired him, Canales wasn't the sexiest name on the market - the Detroit Lions' Ben Johnson and Houston Texans' Bobby Slowik were sucking up all the offensive coordinator helium this offseason - but his hire wasn't without warrant. He was the architect of Geno Smith's Comeback Player of the Year campaign in 2022 with the Seattle Seahawks, and his work with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year was a heck of an encore.

QBs Under Canales Category Geno Smith (2022) Baker Mayfield (2023) Pass Yards 4,282 4,044 TDs 30 28 INTs 11 10 Passer Rating 100.9 94.6

Smith's 2022 was the best year of his career across the board, which included a league-leading 69.8% completion rate. Mayfield's 2023 was the best season he's had since 2020, when he led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Mayfield also set career highs in touchdowns, yards, and completion percentage last year.

Canales has done a terrific job emphasizing play action in Seattle and Tampa Bay, and he'll allow Young to roll out of the pocket far more than the mobile QB got to in his rookie season.

Canales also runs a lot of delays, both in the passing and running game. He likes to leave tight ends as in-line blockers before letting them leak out in the flat or over the middle, and halfback draws were a staple with Bucs RB Rachaad White last season. Now armed with the best running quarterback he's coached since Russell Wilson, designed quarterback runs will likely feature often for the Panthers this year too.

In their tight end room, the Panthers have incumbents Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas slated to start, while fourth-round rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders is a work in progress with immense potential. Notably, Sanders was a receiver in high school, further accentuating Canales' desire for a versatile group of tight ends.

Thomas, the veteran of the group having been with Carolina since 2018, commended Canales' system, noting that it was designed to give Young as many easy completions as possible. After the quarterback completed only 59 of his 527 total passing attempts to tight ends last season, the team is clearly trying to make the offense more diverse and harder to defend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per ESPN, over the past four seasons, seven Carolina tight ends totaled 181 catches for 1,734 yards and 10 touchdowns to rank last in the NFL in all three categories. The next lowest total was 248 catches for 2,321 yards and 12 touchdowns. The NFL average for that span was 319 catches for 3,354 yards and 25.1 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if the Panthers were wise to hire a first-year offensive coordinator when so many other established head-coaching candidates were available, but their top priority this offseason was getting Bryce Young some help. On that front, it seems that the Panthers hit a home run by snagging Canales.

Source: David Newton

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.