Highlights Riccardo Calafiori is reportedly close to joining Arsenal from Bologna.

A sell-on fee, placed by Basel upon his sale to the Italian club, has held up the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Roma are also claiming a fee as the saga continues.

Since his emergence in the 2023-24 season, and fine performances for Italy at Euro 2024, Riccardo Calafiori has been nearing a move to Premier League side Arsenal. The speculation has been rife and excitement has reached new heights after the defensive dynamo has reportedly all-but agreed his North London move from Bologna for a believed £42.1 million.

However, for many Gunners fans, the saga has been painstaking, as recent negotiations have stalled any announcement for a number of reasons. Amid interest from other clubs, settling sell-on clauses, and more, here are some of the reasons why the transfer has been delayed.

Related Arsenal 'Close' to Total Agreement to Sign Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal are now close to reaching a total agreement to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna according to Fabrizio Romano.

Settling Sell-on Fees

Basel could be the main stumbling block

One aspect that has been relatively laborious for ardent Arsenal followers has been the agreement of the final deal. While personal terms shouldn't be too tricky to agree upon, it's more the club's side that have slowed the move.

Calafiori has been on record about being open to switching to Arsenal, and the Gunners are very keen to have him. However, delays have come from Bologna's need to cash in. Their asset, who they signed for a savvy £3.4 million, has appreciated in value after a fine domestic campaign that saw Bologna finish in fifth, as well as the Euros where Calafiori was one of few bright spots for a dim Azzurri side.

Moreover, things are complicated further, with Bologna's deal with the player's former club, Basel. The Swiss outfit employed Calafiori for just 26 league games in 2022-23 before he developed further. Yet, while he left on the cheap - they inserted a sell-on clause, believed to be around 50 per cent. This means that whatever Bologna settle for in the deal, Basel will capture a significant fee. As a result, Basel and Bologna are now locked in negotiations, with it reported that the Italians are trying to negotiate down the sell-on clause put in place by the Swiss side.

Roma Enter the Saga

Italians could also claim a fee

Basel aren't the only team that will receive a decent payout when Calafiori moves to the English capital, as the most recent story in the mix reflects that Roma launched a legal challenge, further delaying the potential announcement of Arsenal's third summer signing. While Basel are set to receive 50 per cent of any profit from the defender’s sale, it is also believed that Roma also inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause when the player moved over to Switzerland.

They banked £1.2 million in a sell-on fee after the Swiss side sold him to Bologna, and now they still believe that they are entitled to more - with Basel set to make more profit due to his imminent move from Bologna to Arsenal. Roma's representatives say that the club are to be owed around £6.7m should a move go through. Basel, for their part, believe their original clause to have been satisfactory with the original sell-on.

Roma and Basel have now employed lawyers in an attempt to thrash out a deal, which will only serve to further frustrate Arsenal. Calafiori, 22, started his career coming through the ranks with Roma, making 18 appearances before moving to Basel.

Related Predicting Arsenal's Starting XI on the Opening Day of 2024/25 Mikel Arteta will be looking to shape his squad before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Interest From a Number of Top Clubs

Other options considered but remain unlikely

While Arsenal look most likely to land Bologna's phenomenon, they're not the only team that have been alerted to the left-sided defender's quality. Calafiori's agent may be one of the busiest this summer, as a quick Google search reflects that the Italian has attracted interest from a host of Europe's elite.

Liverpool, Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with Calafiori, and this has likely had the centre-back weighing up his options extensively before settling on the Emirates residents.

Related Arsenal 'Close' to Total Agreement to Sign Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal are now close to reaching a total agreement to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna according to Fabrizio Romano.

Calafiori's Quality Makes Arsenal's Wait all the More Agonising

Arteta desperate to add Italian to his ranks

To further drive home the points from above, Calafiori's ability and skill on the left side of defence makes the prospect of his incoming all the more tantalising for Arsenal fans. As Sky Sports' insight suggests, the key attributes of Mikel Arteta's team involve possession, breaking the lines, defensive solidity and set-piece prowess. Calafiori, on the face of it, fits the bill. Additionally, left-back is an area to address, with Oleksandr Zinchenko not having the same impact as he did last term.

Calafiori has the pace and guile, it seems, to fit in at left-back, or simply on the left of a back three should Arteta shift things. That said, if he competes for a left-centre-back spot with Gabriel, his ability to competently run into midfield is an interesting aspect that the Gunners can use. Of his attributes, Calafiori explained:

"[John] Stones is my reference. His style of play is closest to mine. It's not off the cuff when I go into midfield. It's following the guidelines of the coach."

Furthermore, joining the dots, it seems obvious why Calafiori might thrive under Mikel Arteta's stewardship, as Sky later digressed:

"Look at the managers he has worked under. What do his former coaches Jose Mourinho, Vogel and Thiago Motta have in common? A link to Barcelona, La Masia academy or Pep Guardiola, the main source of improvement behind Man City's Stones. "No wonder Guardiola disciples such as Arteta and Chelsea's Enzo Maresca are swirling. The experience of different types of coaches means Calafiori is a modern manager's defensive dream."