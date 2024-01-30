Highlights Roberto Mancini stormed off before the end of the match as Saudi Arabia were defeated in a penalty shootout against South Korea.

South Korea's last-minute goal sent the match into extra time and eventually penalties.

Mancini's decision to leave before the shootout ended created controversy.

Roberto Mancini headed down the tunnel of the Education City Stadium before his team were officially dumped out of the AFC Asian Cup after a penalty shootout loss against South Korea. The former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss decided to make a swift exit with his side still in with a chance of progressing, although the chances were very slim.

Mancini's side - who he took over in August 2023 - took the lead in the Round of 16 fixture against South Korea through an Abdullah Radif goal in the opening moments of the second half. Despite dominating possession and creating the most opportunities throughout the game, South Korea looked to be heading out of the competition until a last gasp goal saved the day.

Cho Geu-sung - a forward for FC Midtjylland in Denmark - netted a 99th minute equaliser to send the game to extra time. Neither side could find a winner inside the extra 30 minutes and, as a result, the match would be decided by penalties.

Jurgen Klinsmann's side gained the advantage in the shootout and Mancini decided he didn't need to see the remaining spot kicks, storming down the tunnel.

Roberto Mancini makes a swift exit

His side would be beaten 4-2 on penalties

Saudi Arabia missed two of their first four penalties, meaning they were on the verge of defeat as South Korea converted their first three and needed to score just one of their final two. Mancini could be seen heading down the tunnel towards the changing rooms as the opposition lined up their fourth spot kick.

Per Muneeb Farrukh of Geo Super, when asked why he decided to not stay until his side's elimination was confirmed, Mancini said: “South Korea had two chances to seal the win in the last two kicks, so I left."

Indeed, Saudi Arabia were beaten 4-2 in the penalty shootout and exited the competition, while Heung-Min Son and co advanced to the quarter finals. The ex-Man City boss may have known what was to come, but it is still very unusual to see a manager leave before the result is confirmed.

Related The 11 highest paid football managers in the world Steven Gerrard's contract extension at Al Ettifaq means he now earns more money than Carlo Ancelotti and other elite managers.

South Korea advance as Saudi Arabia go home

They will face Australia in the quarter finals

With their success over Saudi Arabia, South Korea face a tough task as they will meet Australia in the next round of the tournament. The Aussie's are among the favourites to win the tournament alongside Japan and South Korea themselves.

Related Every Premier League player competing at 2023 AFC Asian Cup Six Premier League clubs are set to be without players due to the Asian Cup.

The other two quarter finals that are confirmed see Qatar face off against Uzbekistan while Tajikistan will encounter Jordan. Japan and Bahrain are still to play their round of 16 fixture and the winner will set a date in the final eight against the winner of Iran vs Syria.