Highlights Rodri is a vital part of Manchester City's and Spain's success, with the potential to win the Ballon d'Or if he leads La Roja to Euro 2024 glory.

The midfielder has never used his surname on the back of his shirt, opting for 'Rodrigo'.

It's been revealed why he has opted against using his surname as the Man City and Spain ace follows in the footsteps of Xavi and Raul.

Rodri has become one of the best midfielders in world football in recent years, if not the best. The Spaniard has been at the heart of Manchester City's success since he arrived at the club in 2019 and now hopes to bring that glory to the national side.

Spain are one game away from a first major international trophy since Euro 2012 and the midfield lynchpin will be vital to that success if Luis de la Fuente's men get over the line. Already having wrapped up a historic fourth successive Premier League title with his club, Rodri could be right in the mix to potentially win the 2024 Ballon d'Or if he guides La Roja to Euro 2024 glory.

Few players on the planet can dictate the tempo of a football match to the same level as the Spanish star. He covers ground exceptionally well while being one of the most intelligent footballers around. Rodri can find space anywhere on the pitch to give his team an advantage, and he constantly breaks up opposition attacks and counter-attacks.

Related 12 Best Midfielders in the Premier League Right Now (2024) Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odeagaard all feature in the Premier League's top 12 midfielders right now.

Why the Midfielder Goes By Rodri

His surname has never been present on his shirt

Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed the man known as Rodri isn't using his surname on the back of his shirt, either at club or international level. His full name is Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, but he has never gone by Hernandez or Cascante in terms of the name on his back.

For Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, and Spain, the engine room general has always had his first name 'Rodrigo' on the back of his shirt. The reason behind this is quite straightforward. Some Spanish icons such as Raul Gonzalez and Xavi Hernandez have opted to go by their first names in the past and Rodri is no different in this sense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri hasn't lost a competitive match for Spain since La Roja's 2-0 loss against Scotland in March 2023.

His name has been shortened from Rodrigo to Rodri as this was a nickname given to him in the past, and it's stuck ever since. It makes the 28-year-old stand out among his peers as his name has become increasingly prominent in world football as he's risen to stardom.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and the Netherlands is another high-profile figure to opt against using his surname on the back of his shirt. While each player has their own reason, it can certainly become a talking point and grab the attention of fans.

Rodri Closes in on International Glory

He's one game away from yet another major honour

He's been viewed as one of the best players in the world for a few years now, but Rodri will truly put his name among the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets if he's able to play a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 glory.

There are some who will feel his achievements at club level, including four Premier League titles and a historic treble in the 2022/23 campaign, are enough to place him among some of the greatest Spanish players of all time. However, others will feel international success is mandatory to be considered among those who paved the way for him.

Related 15 Best Spanish Players Right Now [Ranked] Spain can feel quietly confident going into Euro 2024, especially with a group of players as well rounded as this.

Rodri will be hoping to extend Man City's dominant run in England as the Citizens will head into the 2024/25 season as firm favourites to win an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League crown. A huge part of the reason behind the club's stranglehold over the English top flight is the brilliance of their main man in the middle of the park.