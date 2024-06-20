Highlights A new rule at Euro 2024 means that only team captains can speak to referees during games.

Non-captains who attempt to do so risk being shown a yellow card, as Rodri found out during Spain vs Italy.

The rule change aims to prevent players from intimidating referees during matches with their protests and complaints over decisions made.

During Spain's Euro 2024 match against Italy, Rodri received a surprise booking from referee Slavko Vincic towards the end of the first half. The yellow card means the world-class Manchester City midfielder will be suspended for his nation's final group stage game against Albania on Monday night.

Many fans will be baffled by the fact that Rodri, who merely appeared to speak to the referee, was shown a yellow card. However, there is an explanation - and it comes down to a new rule that was introduced ahead of Euro 2024.

Only Captains Are Now Permitted to Talk to Referees

Non-captains risk being shown a yellow card

Over the years, fans have grown accustomed to seeing football players surrounding referees whenever the official is forced to make a key decision. Whether it's to encourage him to punish an opponent, or protesting a call that's gone against their team, it's become a common sight to see the referees surrounded. To prevent match officials from being pressured and even intimidated at Euro 2024, UEFA warned team that a new rule was being introduced.

Only a team's captain is now allowed to approach and talk to the referee about decisions throughout a match. Anyone else on the team who tries to get involved and confront the official will be shown an automatic yellow card, which is what happened to Rodri during Spain's group game against Italy. Currently, the rule is only in place for this summer's European Championship, but depending on how it is received and the impact it has on the game, it could eventually be deployed elsewhere.

"In a bid to improve the status quo we at UEFA want referees to explain more of their decisions to all teams competing at the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 tournament," UEFA's managing director of refereeing Roberto Rosetti said in May, per BBC Sport.

"How will we do this? The idea is simple: we ask that all teams ensure their captain is the only player who speaks to the referee."

"We ask the captains to ensure their team-mates do not encroach upon and surround the referee, allowing direct conversations to take place in order that the decision be relayed in a timely and respectful manner."

Rodri Approached the Referee About an Italy Foul

He wanted Federico Chiesa to be shown a yellow card

Shortly before half-time, Federico Chiesa was deemed to have fouled Marc Cucurella inside the Spanish half. The foul looked like a nasty one, with the Italian using his elbow to knock the Chelsea man off-balance and Rodri wanted him to be punished for it.

As a result, Rodri tried to speak to the referee about the incident, but was swiftly shown a yellow card himself for his troubles, leaving some fans baffled online about the call. One fan called it "a dumb rule" and claimed the "the game is falling off", while another thought it was brilliant and believed that "the rule should be implemented into the Premier League."

One fan said the rule was "ruining football" and another called it "BS". It's safe to say that there have been mixed responses to the new rule and the decision to show Rodri a yellow card for talking to the referee, but it's one that's here to stay throughout the remainder of Euro 2024.