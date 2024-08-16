Pep Guardiola has confirmed that key midfielder Rodri will miss the Manchester City match against Chelsea. The fixture will be the Cityzens' first Premier League game of the 2024/25 season as they attempt to defend their title.

Last term went right down to the wire, with the Etihad outfit triumphing on the final day of the season. Indeed, their win over West Ham United saw them finish with two points more than Arsenal – who also won their final game of the campaign.

At the heart of that success was Spanish midfielder Rodri. Of the four league games the 28-year-old missed in 2023/24, City only won one, losing the other three. With that in mind, his absence could be a big loss.

Why Rodri Isn't Playing vs Chelsea

Hasn't trained in pre-season

Speaking to the press ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge, manager Guardiola revealed that Rodri has not had a single training session with Manchester City in pre-season yet. As such, he will not be fit enough to feature vs Chelsea.

The Spaniard went all the way to the final of Euro 2024 with his nation, beating England 2-1 in the final – although he had to come off at half-time in that game with an injury.

Although Guardiola suggested the player is feeling 'good' regarding his fitness, he admitted that this opening Premier League fixture has come too soon, saying:

“I didn’t see him yet, I think he feels good. We’ll have to start him training and see how he feels when he starts to move his body. No chance [against Chelsea].”

Man City without Rodri in the Premier League last season Result Reason for absence 2-1 loss to Wolves Suspended 1-0 loss to Arsenal Suspended 1-0 loss to Aston Villa Suspended 5-1 win over Luton Unused substitute

Other Man City Injury News

Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones doubts

Rodri isn't the only big name who could be absent for Man City against Chelsea on Sunday 18 August. Fellow Euro 2024 finalists Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones also appear to be big doubts.

All three Englishmen missed the Community Shield victory over Manchester United last weekend and only returned to training this week. Speaking about their situations in the same press conference, Guardiola explained:

“[They’ve had] just two or three training sessions, they arrived fit and in good shape,” he told reporters on Friday. “Today they take care even on holiday. We’ll see. I’m pretty sure they’re ready, maybe not for 90 minutes, maybe yes, maybe a few minutes. Except Oscar [Bobb], the rest are okay.”

As mentioned by the Man City boss, Oscar Bobb is the biggest injury concern for the club right now. Having impressed in the Community Shield final – leading many, including Jill Scott, to predict a breakout season – he sadly then suffered a fractured leg in training.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in pretty good shape. Indeed, new boss Enzo Maresca confirmed that club captain Reece James is the only absent member of the squad. He told the media: "The rest are fit and they will be available."

New man Pedro Neto could also be in with a chance of making his debut, although the Italian manager would not confirm if he was ready to start or just be on the bench as he has only been training with the side for a few days.