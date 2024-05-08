Highlights Rodrygo showed support for flood victims in Brazil with a 'Pray for RS' message under his shirt during the Champions League semi-final.

Real Madrid are looking to add to the 14 European trophies they have won in their long history, but their Brazilian ace showed his thoughts were on matters close to home.

The floods in Rio Grande do Sul have caused significant devastation in Brazil, displacing thousands and tragically claiming lives. Rodrygo's gesture brings attention and support to those affected.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo revealed a message under his shirt in support of those affected by the devastating floods in Rio Grande do Sul in his native Brazil. The state was hit with tragedy on 5 May, and the Brazilian ace showed his support.

Los Blancos headed into their crunch Champions League semi-final second leg with the scores level against Bayern Munich after a 2-2 draw in Germany the week prior. Vinicius Junior - another of Real Madrid's Brazilian group - started the game in fine form, causing all sorts of problems for the Bundesliga outfit's backline.

However, it was Rodrygo that went closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half of the match after his compatriot struck the woodwork. The 23-year-old reacted quickly to get his foot to the rebound but could only direct the ball straight at Manuel Neuer between the sticks.

In his frustration at not finding the net, the forward pulled his shirt over his head, and cameras picked up a special message he had printed on his layer below.

Rodrygo Pays Tribute to Flood Victims

Cameras caught a glimpse of what was written on his undershirt

According to The Guardian, the floods in Brazil have displaced around 80,000 people, while over 100 are unaccounted for. Unfortunately, 75 people are sid to have lost their lives to the tragic events. The Real Madrid superstar's message was short and simple - 'Pray for RS'.

Rio Grande do Sul is a state that borders both Uruguay and Argentina and has reportedly been hit by record-breaking levels of water during the floods. The cause is said to have been a dam at a hydroelectric plant between Bento Goncalves and Cotipora which partly collapsed. This meant cities in the Taquari river valley were submerged in water with helicopters deployed to try and save stranded families.

The Guaiba River in Rio Grande do Sol's capital city, Porto Alegre, broke its banks and this is how the state was filled with water. The depth of water was staggering as some buildings were almost completely covered in horrendous scenes.

Real Madrid Have a Strong South American Group

They are likely to all have been impacted

Real Madrid have a strong core of South American players with several from Brazil - such as Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao - who will all no doubt be praying there is no further damage done in their home country as they try and focus on matters on the football pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodrygo has made over 200 appearances for Real madrid's first-team at the age of just 23.

While they are all talented football players, moments like this make everyone remember that matters away from the pitch can be far more important than those on it. All credit goes to those star players that are able to play through the adversity being faced in their homeland.