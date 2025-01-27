Former AS Roma and Inter Milan star Radja Nainggolan, 36, was arrested by the police on Monday morning as part of an investigation into smuggling cocaine from South America to Europe, via his home city of Antwerp.

A 30-cap Belgian international, the all-action midfielder now plays for Lokeren-Temse in his country’s second tier, making his debut just three days ago, but has now reportedly been detained by the police to be investigated about his potential connection to a drug smuggling collective.

As an estimate, 30 houses around the areas of Antwerp and the capital city, Brussels, were raided as part of the authorities’ devised plan. During the thorough police investigation, Nainggolan's car – a Smart Brabus – was towed as a result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nainggolan has plundered 71 goals and 61 assists in his 619-game senior career.

The Brussels public prosecutor's have commented on the situation to inform the public that the Brussels-based police department followed out a well-devised sting – including the raid of 30 houses – on Monday morning and that's when Nainggolan was arrested in relation to the crime.

"The federal judicial police of Brussels carried out thirty house searches on Monday morning in the context of a file from the Organized Crime department of the Brussels public prosecutor's office.

"The house searches mainly took place in the province of Antwerp and in Brussels. The investigation concerns suspected facts of importing cocaine from South America to Europe, via the port of Antwerp, and its redistribution in Belgium.

We can confirm that the footballer RN (Radja Nainggolan) was deprived of his liberty in the context of that case.

"Given that the interrogations are currently underway, and in compliance with the principle of presumption of innocence, no further comment will be made at this stage."

Belgian publication GVA have reported that the midfielder's lawyer, Omar Souidi, is currently en route in order to support his client. His current club have confirmed that their marquee January addition will miss both training and Tuesday's match against Eupen.

Antwerp-born Nainggolan, who made 367 Serie A appearances across stints with Roma and Inter Milan, marked his debut for his new employers on Friday by scoring an Olympico – a goal that finds the back of the net directly from a corner – to rescue a 1-1 draw in the 70th minute.