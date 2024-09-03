Key Takeaways Barcelona's 2003 game vs Sevilla has the earliest start time on record, beginning at 12:05am.

Ronaldinho scored his first goal for the club around 1:30am.

Barcelona requested the early kick-off so they wouldn't be impacted by the international break.

September 3 is a day that's etched in Barcelona folklore as it's the anniversary of one of their greatest ever players' first goals for the club. Having made the move earlier in the summer of 2003, Brazilian icon Ronaldinho got his name on the scoresheet as the Blaugrana played out a 1-1 draw with Sevilla.

Ronaldinho's goal was a spectacular solo one, with the trickster picking up the ball on the halfway line, dancing past two opponents before unleashing a venomous shot from distance that cannoned off the underside of the bar and nestled into the back of the net. The former Paris Saint-Germain man had announced himself in style to the Camp Nou supporters, who all stayed up late for one of the most unusual games in La Liga history.

Ronaldinho's Midnight Nou Camp Debut

Barcelona's tie against Sevilla didn't start until 12:05am

Having already made his debut in a 1-0 win away to Athletic Bilbao, 'O Rei' was scheduled to jet off on international duty for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Ecuador. Before that though, there was the small matter of a La Liga encounter with Sevilla, which officially kicked off at 12:05am on Wednesday 3rd September 2003.

This meant that by the time Ronaldinho had been able to cancel out Jose Antonio Reyes' early striker, the clock had already ticked past 1:30am. This makes the kick-off the earliest, or the latest depending on which way you choose to look at it, in sports history. Yet, despite that, there remained a full sell-out in the stadium, with fan footage even capturing the moment the elegant forward brought his side level.

Why Ronaldinho's Home Debut Started So Late

It was because of the Brazilian that the game was moved

While it would seem like there is no logical explanation as to why league or club officials would agree to such a preposterous start time, it was actually revealed that the midnight kick-off came at the request of Barcelona themselves. Aware that the international break was around the corner and that their new signing, and many other key members of their squad, may not be available, the club sought to have the game moved forward to avoid fielding a weaker XI.

President Joan Laporta, who remains the man at the top to this day, pleaded with officials to have the game moved to Tuesday evening. The major stumbling block was that their opponents had no intention of changing the day of the game to accommodate the title challengers. As a compromise, it was suggested that the fixture could take place at the earliest possible convenience on the Wednesday, leading to the game getting underway at five minutes past midnight.

In order to keep fans alert for the proceedings, Barca took steps to help them remain engaged and entertained, including leaving the club museum open for visitors until five minutes before kick off. They also provided matchgoers with 100,000 Kit-Kats, 40,000 Gazpachos, 30,000 Actimels and 25,000 bags of Doritos.

Thankfully, Ronaldinho's goal was worth its weight, and wait, in gold, with spectators treated to one of the goals of the season and the beginning of an historic legacy that was being carved before their very eyes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldinho is one of six players to win the Ballon d'or while playing for Barcelona (Luis Suarez, Johan Cruyff, Hristo Stoichkov, Rivaldo and Lionel Messi are the others).

Ronaldinho's Thoughts on the Late Kick-Off

The known party-animal was a fan of the unusual schedule

While many would've slammed or perhaps yawned at such a kick-off, Ronaldinho revealed afterwards that he in fact loved in. He described the match as being a memorable one, while saying that the game began during 'his favourite time of the day.' He told FourFourTwo:

"The most memorable match was the first one. It started at 0.01am. There was some fight with the federation and we had to play Sevilla in a full Camp Nou at that time on a weekday. It was the first and only time that I played at that time. But it was no problem – that’s my favourite time of day. "I scored a screamer and the stadium just went mad."

Despite having options to move elsewhere in 2003, 'Ronnie' also explained why he never had any doubts surrounding his move to Spain: