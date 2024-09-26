Key Takeaways A former Man Utd coach applauded Erik Ten Hag's approach to the Ronaldo saga in a recent interview.

Solskjær adapted his tactics for the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ten Hag's strict approach led to Ronaldo's exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, a five-time Champions League champion and even a European Championship winner with Portugal. So how is it that a player of his calibre failed to thrive during his second spell in the Premier League?

It was the biggest transfer saga of the 2021 summer window, with Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly set to wear the sky blue of Manchester City after successful negotiations. However, a heartwarming reunion unfolded between one of the world’s best players and Manchester United in a last minute twist.

Red Devils fans could hardly believe their luck. This signing would surely return them to their glory days, winning trophies like it was second nature. But the reunion wasn’t as sweet as expected. Ronaldo eventually left the club on bad terms, tarnishing both his image and his playing career. So, why did it go so wrong for such a brilliant player?

Former Manchester United assistant manager, Steve McClaren, recently explained the reasoning behind Ronaldo's failures in an interview with The Telegraph. McClaren complimented Erik ten Hag's decision and recognised the ego problem that was preventing Ronaldo from succeeding.

Cristiano Ronaldo Stats Season Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal or assist 2006/07 53 23 22 97.4 2007/08 49 42 8 83 2008/09 53 26 12 113.6 2021/22 37 24 3 114.8

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Changing his playstyle to suit Ronaldo

When Ronaldo returned to Manchester, he was greeted by a familiar face in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As a former Manchester United player, Solskjaer appeared fully behind the move and got caught up in its nostalgic significance.

The Norwegian felt he couldn’t let down a head-over-heels fanbase for Ronaldo’s return. As a result, Solskjaer altered his entire tactical approach to accommodate Ronaldo, lacking the conviction to have the player adapt to his own ideas instead.

However, amid all the excitement, making the wrong decisions is easy. Two years later, Solskjaer admitted that the emotion surrounding the transfer overshadowed whether it would be the right thing to do.

“It was a decision that was very difficult to turn down, and I felt we had to take it, but it turned out wrong.”

Related Cristiano Ronaldo's Net Worth and Salary (2024) Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth in 2024 has been revealed, including his current salary, his sponsorships and more.

Erik ten Hag

Steve McLaren believes the Dutcham was right

A manager was needed who could handle big personalities and wouldn't shy away from making tough decisions for the club's benefit. Erik ten Hag’s arrival marked the beginning of the end for Ronaldo. The Dutchman didn’t let reputations influence his management style - if you didn’t play his way, you were out.

Erik ten Hag soon realised that Ronaldo was disrupting the team's philosophy. With clear rules, strict discipline, and a defined style of play, Ten Hag demanded full commitment. But Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, didn’t fully buy into that vision and was consequently relegated to the bench - much to his disliking. Steve McClaren, who served as Ten Hag’s assistant at the time, recently revealed the reasoning behind the decision. He said:

Ten Hag came in with set standards. Set rules. Set ways of playing. And if you didn't run, you didn't play. He was rigid on that.

His former Red Devils assistant began to emphasise how Ten Hag's insistence on discipline was non-negotiable, and Ronaldo's reluctance to adapt to this ethos sealed his fate.

He took on Ronaldo, and quite rightly.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo Criticises Erik ten Hag in New Interview The Portuguese sensation has slammed his former boss for aiming low in his side's aspirations for the season.

Performances and Attitude

McClaren admits to Ronaldo ego problem

Three key qualities must be displayed on a football pitch: performance, passion, and discipline. At the beginning of his second spell at Old Trafford, Ronaldo appeared to embrace the move and delivered strong performances in the Premier League.

However, as time passed, his overall attitude on the pitch shifted. Ronaldo led the line for Manchester United during their 4-0 defeat at Brentford early in Ten Hag’s tenure, a result that certainly didn’t boost the Portuguese star’s confidence.

Poor performances on the pitch began to take a toll on Ronaldo mentally, changing his perspective on the game he loved. He frequently appeared frustrated when substituted, and there were instances where he walked down the tunnel before the match had even finished.

Steve McClaren told The Telegraph that he applauded Ten Hag's firm stance when it came to dealing with Ronaldo's attitude. He said:

There could be no flexibility, no way the player could manoeuvre out of that responsibility. This is what you had to do - or you didn't play.

Whether Ronaldo believed his actions would send a message to Erik ten Hag remains unclear. But one thing was clear. Ten Hag didn’t tolerate any nonsense from his players, regardless of whether they were one of the greatest of their generation.

Trophies Won First Spell at Manchester United Second Spell at Manchester United Premier League: 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 Premier League: None FA Cup: 2003/04 FA Cup: None League Cup: 2005/06, 2008/09 League Cup: None Community Shield: 2007 Community Shield: None Champions League: 2007/08 Champions League: None Club World Cup: 2008 Club World Cup: None