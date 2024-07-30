Highlights Rory McIlroy is eligible to play for Team GB, but will instead represent Ireland at his second-straight Olympics.

The 35-year-old failed to take home a medal at Tokyo 2020 by the barest of margins.

McIlroy has vowed to avenge that setback in this year's tournament.

Rory McIlroy will seek to cushion the blow of narrowly missing out on winning the US Open last month by taking home a medal when the Olympic golf tournament gets underway on Thursday. The 35-year-old came close to bagging a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, but lost out in a seven-way play-off for third place.

McIlroy will look to put that disappointment behind him when he lines up among a field of 60 participants from 32 countries at Le Golf National's Albatros Course. Born in Holywood, a village just outside of Belfast, McIlroy is entitled to represent either Ireland or Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Games as he is automatically considered a citizen of both countries.

However, just as he did in Tokyo, McIlroy will represent Ireland instead of Team GB in Paris. It's a call that he's never had any doubts over.

McIlroy Says the Decision to Represent Ireland at the Olympics was an 'Easy' One

The 35-year-old has played under the Irish flag since taking up the game as a junior

"Once I left trying not to upset anyone aside, then it was actually a pretty easy decision," McIlroy told The Mirror recently. The decision was I’m going to play golf for the country or the nation that I’ve always played for through my junior and amateur days and now into the professional game. And that’s Ireland.

"Even though the Olympics has given me this choice, there really wasn’t a choice because all I’ve done throughout my life is play golf for Ireland so why would that change just because the tournament has changed. That was my decision."

McIlroy Has Been Motivated for Paris 2024 Ever Since Missing Out in Tokyo

The four-time Major winner was devastated to have left the last Olympics without a medal. Per Sportskeeda, he confirmed to reporters at the time that he wanted a far better performance in the French capital.

"It makes me even more determined going to Paris and try to pick me one up ( a medal). It's disappointing going away from here without any hardware. I've been saying all day I never tried so hard in my life to finish third."

Despite his disappointment, McIlroy hailed his Olympic experience as a positive one. He vowed to find his way onto the podium this year.

"It has been a great experience, today was a great day to be up there in contention for a medal, certainly had a different feeling to it than expected. As I said, I'm already looking forward to three years' time and trying to go at least one better but hopefully three better."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Golf features at the Olympic Games for just the fifth time at Paris 2024. Tournaments were held in 1900 and 1904, but there was a 112-year gap before it was reintroduced in 2016.

McIlroy has only a few days to wait for his chance at redemption. The tournament concludes on the 4th of August, when the Northern Irishman will hope to have gold around his neck.