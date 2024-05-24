Highlights How Roy Keane and Sir Alex Ferguson's relationship fell apart in 2005 following an infamous MUTV interview.

Keane left Old Trafford by 'mutual consent' and he admits he'll never forgive his former manager.

Ferguson made things worse with comments about Keane in his controversial 2013 autobiography.

Anyone who has heard former Manchester United star Roy Keane talk about his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson will be acutely aware that the two men no longer see eye to eye. The Premier League midfield legend-turned-pundit has made his disdain for his ex-boss crystal clear over the years - and it appears that no matter how much time passes, that isn't going to change.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roy Keane played 477 times under Sir Alex Ferguson.

They were once a hugely successful pairing, with Keane working as captain in the middle of the park for the Red Devils during one of their greatest-ever periods. United were a force to be reckoned with during the 1990s and 2000s and, for a large portion of that, Keane was ever-present in midfield under Ferguson. Both men were outspoken, brash and opinionated figures, though, so perhaps it was inevitable that they would eventually clash and fall out. That's exactly what happened in 2005 and things rapidly went south from there - but what exactly went wrong?

Keane's Man Utd Spell Ended on Sour Note

It all started with an infamous MUTV interview

After 12 glorious years working alongside one another, Keane's relationship with Ferguson broke down after he took part in an interview with the club's television channel, MUTV. The Irishman was sidelined through injury at the time, and his side were working their way through a rough stretch of form.

Never one to mince his words, the midfielder spoke openly, but harshly, about his teammates after they suffered a shock 4-1 defeat against Middlesbrough in a Premier League match in 2005. He publicly criticised several fellow United players, including Rio Ferdinand, Darren Fletcher and Edwin van der Sar. First, he criticised the Dutch goalkeeper for conceding Gaizka Mendieta's long-range effort. On Ferdinand, Keane added:

"I have seen that happen to Rio before [after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink robbed Ferdinand for the second goal]. It is poor defending. "Just because you are paid £120,000 a week and play well for 20 minutes against Tottenham you think you are a superstar."

The fiery Irishman accused compatriot John O'Shea of just "strolling around", questioned why people in Scotland were excited about Darren Fletcher, called Kieran Richardson a "lazy defender who deserved to get punished" and said Alan Smith didn't know what he was doing. He went on to also criticise the young players in the team for their performances.

"When they sign the contracts, they think they have made it. They owe it to the manager, the staff and the fans. They think they have made it. They haven't."

It wasn't just the youngsters who caught his wrath, though, with the veterans in the team also being slammed brutally in the interview. Keane added:

"The younger players have been let down by some of the more experienced ones - they are not leading. There is a shortage of characters. It seems to be in this club you have to play badly to be rewarded. Maybe that is what I should do when I come back - play badly."

The interview was brutal and caused an almighty stir at the time. Several of the players were unhappy, but they weren't the only ones.

Ferguson Was Furious With Keane's Interview

Nobody was more fuming about Keane's MUTV interview than Ferguson, who immediately called a team meeting in response. Things only escalated in the meeting, with the Scot reportedly being restrained from physically confronting Keane. This ultimately led to Ferguson informing his captain that his services were no longer required at Old Trafford, and Keane subsequently left the club on November 18, 2005, by mutual consent.

Speaking years later on the Off the Ball podcast, the former midfielder explained why he'll never forgive his former boss, despite enjoying so many good moments with arguably the greatest manager of all time. He commented:

"As much as I'm not one to hold a grudge, I wouldn't forgive Ferguson. The media spin, how I apparently upset everybody, it was all nonsense. "I don't care if it's Alex Ferguson or the Pope, you're going to defend yourself. I think when he apologises I will probably say hello to him, yeah. But I've no interest in speaking to the man."

Things only got worse after Ferguson discussed the incident and their relationship in his controversial 2013 autobiography, leaving Keane even more incensed.

Ferguson Slated Keane in his Autobiography

After their relationship fell apart and Keane was let go by United, it wasn't for almost a full decade before fans heard what the United manager had to say about the incident. Following his retirement from management in 2013, Ferguson released his second autobiography. In it, he discussed various major moments throughout his illustrious career and touched on the unceremonious manner in which Keane departed Old Trafford.

He criticised his former captain for the way he behaved and justified his methods in responding, writing: "I told him 'What you did in that interview was a disgrace, a joke. Criticising your teammates and wanting that to go out.' Roy’s suggestion was that we should show the video to the players and let them decide. The nature of the man you can expect that, that is the personality he has. But the reason was I had to explain what happened. It happened so quickly. He criticised his teammates. We could not release that video. It ended up with two young players being booed in Paris [in a Champions League game against Lille] on the Wednesday.

"The meeting in the room was horrendous. I just could not lose my control in that situation. If I had let it pass I think the players would have viewed me differently. Throughout my career, I have been strong enough to deal with issues like that. Roy absolutely overstepped the line. There was nothing else we could do. "He thought he was Peter Pan. No one is. The hardest part of Roy's body is his tongue. What I noticed about him that day as I was arguing with him was that his eyes started to narrow, almost to wee black beads. It was frightening to watch. And I'm from Glasgow. He has the most savage tongue you can imagine."

Irishman said Sir Alex didn't know meaning of the word 'loyalty'

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Keane couldn't resist responding to the comments and did so publicly. While he was working with ITV as a pundit for Arsenal's Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, he was asked about the comments and made no attempt to mince his words. When asked to give his thoughts, Keane said on live TV:

"I remember having conversations about loyalty when I was at the club. I don’t think he knows the meaning of the word."

He continued: "It doesn’t bother me too much what he has to say about me, but to constantly criticise other players that brought him a lot of success, I find very strange. I certainly won’t be losing any sleep over it. I’m not sure how many books he’s written now, but he has to draw the line eventually and say ‘these players have all been top servants to Man United’.

"Can you imagine what he would have said if we’d never helped him win a trophy? We brought success to the club, we gave it everything we had when we were there. It’s just part of modern life now. People like to do books and criticise their ex-players." Watch the clip below:

Sadly, Keane and Ferguson are no closer to burying the hatchet almost 20 years after their bust-up. Even now, the Irishman can't resist making a dig at Ferguson whenever he's brought up in conversation. At this point, it's hard to imagine they'll ever shake hands and let bygones be bygones.

The truth is, they're probably far more similar personality-wise than either of them would care to admit. But this is what made them - and Manchester United - so successful during the 90s and early-200s.