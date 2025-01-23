Summary WWE's Royal Rumble 2025 will be a major event on February 1st, marking the start of the Road to WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble will have a 6PM ET start time, a continuing trend of earlier PLE start times.

This is the most stacked Royal Rumble in recent memory with John Cena, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk vying for a world title opportunity.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most important dates on the WWE calendar. It is one of the company's tentpole PLEs, along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. The Road to WrestleMania begins at the Royal Rumble. It is a night when two superstars overcome 29 other individuals and earn a career-defining opportunity for a world championship match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The 38th annual Royal Rumble is historic in many proportions. Apart from being the first Premium Live Event (PLE) of 2025, it is also the first PLE to be live-streamed on Netflix. Likewise, this marks the first time the Rumble will be held in February. It will be held on February 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For fans who can't attend the show live, they can catch the action a little earlier than the usual PLE or television programming that they've grown accustomed to. The 2025 Royal Rumble will have a special 6PM ET start time.

Why the Royal Rumble is Starting Early

WWE is trending towards early PLE start times

In case you haven't noticed, the WWE began PLEs earlier than the usual 8PM ET start time, since the middle of 2024. SummerSlam and Money in the Bank both started at 7PM ET. Bad Blood and Survivor Series: WarGames began at 6PM ET. It appears like the WWE has decided to continue with that trend as the 2025 Royal Rumble will be the third straight PLE with a 6PM ET start time.

This is good news for some WWE markets around the world, as they will benefit from not needing to stay awake deeper into the night just to find out who will earn an opportunity for a main event world title match at WrestleMania. Specifically, fans in the United Kingdom won't have to stay up until 4:30AM or 5AM to finish the show. In contrast, Japanese fans will need to get up a little earlier and probably have to eat breakfast while watching as the Rumble will begin rolling at 8AM.

Worldwide Royal Rumble Start Times Time Zone Locations/Cities Time ET New York, Boston, Toronto, Montreal 6 PM PT Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver 3 PM BST London, United Kingdom 11 PM CST Mexico, Chicago 5 PM GMT + 9 Japan 8 AM GMT + 11 Australia 10 AM

Meanwhile, fans in Los Angeles should still have some time to enjoy the night out after the Royal Rumble is done. CM Punk fans still have some time to celebrate after the show, should the Second City Saint win the entire thing.

The Men's Royal Rumble Match is Stacked

John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk headline this year's Rumble