The reason why Ruben Amorim walked straight down the tunnel after Manchester United's dramatic penalty shootout victory against Arsenal has been revealed. The Red Devils were able to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup, despite having to play with 10 men for an hour, which also saw the Gunners spurn glorious opportunities, including a penalty in normal time.

Joshua Zirkzee was the hero of the hour, converting the winning spot-kick, which prompted wild celebrations among the United players, staff, and fans. However, footage showed Amorim calmly shaking hands with Mikel Arteta before immediately returning to the dressing room. Now, the reason behind this has been revealed, and it is only set to endear the Portuguese more to the United faithful.

Amorim Wants Players and Staff to 'Receive Acclaim' From Supporters

The manager has walked down the tunnel every time his side have gotten a positive result

According to Samuel Lackhurst in the Manchester Evening News, it was explained that the reason why Amorim is absent from post-match celebrations is down to the fact that the 39-year-old wants his players to receive the credit from fans for their victories, as opposed to him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim is the first Manchester United manager since Jose Mourinho to stay unbeaten after his first trips to Anfield and the Etihad.

The former Sporting Lisbon head coach has been spotted applauding the supporters in defeat, showing respect to their efforts when his team hasn't done the job on the pitch. However, he would rather the spotlight be on the players when they have earned a victory, rather than on him.

Interestingly, it is not the first time this season that a member of United staff has told fans to focus their adulation towards the players rather than them. Former assistant and caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy gestured to those sitting in the Stretford End for United's opening day win over Fulham to cheer for the players rather than serenade him with chants.

Impressive performances away at Manchester City, Liverpool, and now Arsenal have given glimpses into the work Ruben Amorim is doing at Manchester United, but he is still searching for his first victory over ninety minutes since December 15th. He will be hoping to break that spell when his side host Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday.

