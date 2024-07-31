Highlights The running track at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has been painted purple in a never-seen before move.

Traditionally, viewers watching the games are used to the colour of the track being red.

That said, there is a unique reason behind the colour change - which was completed ahead of the Games.

The running track at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has been painted purple in a very bold and never seen before move - with many fans wondering why.

With Paris 2024 already well underway, some of the upcoming athletic events will take place on a rare purple running track. The colour has never been used before, according to the official Olympic website.

The choice of design aligns with the event's official colours, which include purple, blue, and green - which creates a visually cohesive palette across all competition venues.

It's believed that the purple track is part of a broader effort to make the games visually unique and a lot more memorable. It will also help ‘highlight’ the Paris 2024 athletes. Traditionally, viewers are used to seeing Olympic running tracks in a rust-red hue but will have to adapt to the change this year.

Related Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tracker Stay up to date with the leading nations in the medal table at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alain Blondel on Switching the Colour of the Track

There were a few key reasons behind the change

Alain Blondel, the sports manager overseeing athletics at the Games and a former Olympic decathlete, has revealed that the aim was to create something different whilst maintaining the creative approach of the Organising Committee.

The track design includes lavender for the main running surface, darker purple for service areas, and grey for the exterior curves, the latter reminiscent of ash-colored tracks from a century ago.

Speaking on the key reasons for the change in track, Blondel said: “The big part of the job was to come up with a track that was different from what we had seen, to maintain the creative approach that the Organising Committee has had since it was set up, to go a little bit outside the box."

“The look of the Games includes three colours for all the competition venues: blue, green and purple. We decided on this purple track with different tones: lighter for the track, darker for the service areas, and grey for the turns at the end of the bend, reminding of the ash-coloured tracks that were there 100 years ago for the Olympic Games Paris 1924.”

He added: “We had to work hard on the colours, so that they came out in the best possible tones to highlight the athletes. It’s a track, it has to be pretty, but above all it’s a stage on which the athletes are going to perform. What’s really important is that the colours and the athletes stand out.”

The Sustainable Construction of the Track

The new track reduces the environmental impact

Despite its unique appearance, the track at the Paris Olympics stands out for its sustainable construction. The material used is made from recycled bivalve mollusc shells, such as those from mussels and clams, sourced from the Mediterranean Sea.

These shells provide a sustainable source of calcium carbonate, essential for building resilient flooring like running tracks. Usually, the production of running tracks involves mining for calcium carbonate - a process that generates significant carbon emissions and waste.

The track was developed through a collaboration between Mondo - the company responsible for its construction - and Nieddittas, an Italian fishing cooperative.

Alessandro Piceli, a research and development manager at Mondo, claims that their current purple iteration is even better than that used at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“We are focusing on the dynamic connection between the track and a new generation of shoes,” he told The Guardian.

“For the track, we only see the aesthetics, but there is great work that goes into the underlayer. A new granule of polymeric material, made especially for it, was inserted in the Tokyo track. We have made it even better now. We have chemists, engineers and physicists who take care of the performance of the material.”