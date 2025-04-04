Leicester City's struggles continued this week as they fell to defeat against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday evening. Leicester went into the match on a six-game losing streak, having not scored a single goal in that time.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side were heavy underdogs for the game at the Etihad Stadium and they were brushed aside by City as they lost 2-0. First-half goals from Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush were enough to condemn the Foxes to another defeat as they edged even closer to a return to the Championship.

Harry Winks was a surprise omission from the squad for the game in Manchester. The Englishman has not been a starter in recent weeks, being named on the bench in Leicester's last six matches prior to the game against City, but he was cut from the squad altogether for Wednesday's game. The reason why he didn't even make the squad has now emerged.

Why Harry Winks Was Dropped for Leicester's Game vs Man City

He had a heated row with Van Nistelrooy

It has now been revealed by the Telegraph that Van Nistelrooy and Winks engaged in a heated row in the build-up to the game, leading to the 29-year-old being dropped from the Leicester squad.

Winks is one of three senior players to travel more than 90 miles a day to Leicester's training ground in north Leicestershire. Van Nistelrooy, who is one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job, was keen for Winks to stay overnight to aid preparation for their game against City, with the squad training in the afternoon before a session the following morning.

However, Winks refused to adhere to Van Nistelrooy's request, sparking a 'heated row' between the pair, with the Dutchman reacting angrily to what he perceived as indiscipline. Winks is believed to have his own personal reasons for not agreeing to stay at Leicester's training ground overnight, although it is worth noting that he welcomed his first child with his partner just a few weeks ago.

The whole story has caused a stir on Reddit with fans divided on whether Van Nistelrooy was justified for being angry and dropping Winks from the squad.

One fan came to Winks' defence, saying: "It's a stupid request. It isn't like Winks refused to train, he'd just rather stay at his house than the training ground. It's a long commute but as long as he's consistently making it on time for training I don't see the problem here." While another stated: "Doesn't he have a newborn at home? Can at least see why Winks would be a bit resistant to spending a night away from home."