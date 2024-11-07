Key Takeaways Ryan Giggs was born as Ryan Wilson in Cardiff.

He changed his name to Giggs, his mother's birth name after his parents separated.

Giggs captained England schoolboys as a teenager but went on to represent Wales at senior professional level.

The name Ryan Giggs is synonymous with Manchester United's most successful era in the Premier League and Europe, with the Welshman having won a staggering 13 Premier League titles during his career, not to mention the Champions League twice and the FA Cup on four occasions.

Yet had things worked out slightly differently for the winger growing up in Manchester, nobody would have ever heard of Ryan Giggs playing for Manchester United and Wales. This is because Giggs was actually christened Ryan Joseph Wilson, but later in life circumstances dictated that he would leave his birth name behind.

How Ryan Giggs Grew up as Ryan Wilson

The influence of his rugby league playing dad

Giggs's father, Danny Wilson, was a professional rugby league fly-half who played for a host of clubs that included Widnes. Wilson was born in Wales to a Welsh mother and father from Sierra Leone.

He was a great athlete, once kicking five drop goals in one match and also getting Man of the Match in a game against England. So it's no surprise where his son got his sporting ability from. As a youngster, he would be taken by his father to play rugby for Salford Boys, where his pace was very useful in scoring tries. Giggs saw his father as a hero:

"He was my first hero. I never really had footballers I worshipped – I loved Bryan Robson, Mark Hughes, people like that – but watching him perform for three or four years every Sunday home and away, he was so talented. Going to training with him, he was someone I looked up to."

It wasn't all plain sailing though. Growing up, Giggs's mother and father had a difficult relationship, which in the end resulted in separation when he was 15.

Changing His Name to Giggs

Family separation led to a big change

It was by this time that young Ryan Wilson changed his name to Giggs, the birth name of his mother, who he lived with after her separation from his father. Although he considered himself Welsh, by going to school in Manchester he represented England Schoolboys, who he went on to captain. The name change was a big decision for the youngster:

"I'd always been Wilson through school. United were in Italy for a youth tournament, and I'd just had my passport done, and the referee came in, and he read out all the passports, and he read my name out and I said, 'Yeah, that's me' and everyone just went, 'What?' "

Giggs has remained coy about whether the name change was a statement towards his father, with the United legend instead putting the emphasis on his loyalty to his mum. The links to his dad and his heritage were still there though, as Giggs was subjected to racism, while the turbulent relationship his parents had endured turned football very much into escapism for the youngster.

As his career progressed, Ryan Giggs became a household name, with some in the media bemoaning that he chose England over Wales, as if it were no different from changing his name. This has always irritated Giggs.

Aside from having Welsh parents, it's often forgotten that Giggs was also born in Wales. "What has bugged me more than anything in my career is to keep on hearing people say I chose to play for Wales," he said. "I still hear it, people discussing it on the radio even now, it's very, very annoying for me. It's the question that has bugged me most for the last 10 years or so. I am Welsh, 100 percent. End of story. Both my parents and all my grandparents are Welsh. It's as simple as that, it's impossible for me to play for England."

The Wilson family only went to the north-west because Danny moved to the rugby league club Swinton. So, while Giggs is indebted to his mother for his name, his father still had a huge influence on his life, when his sporting career took him to Manchester, which would be such a huge part of Giggs's life.

