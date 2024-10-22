Last night, Samantha Irvin shocked WWE fans by suddenly announcing her departure from the company via social media. The 35-year-old is beloved by many regular viewers of Monday Night Raw thanks to her work as the show’s ring announcer, and she has become associated with many members of the WWE roster due to the iconic way she would call their names. However, as of the 21st of October, Samantha Irvin is no longer with WWE, with Lillian Garcia making a return on the most recent edition of Raw to take over ring announcing duties for the company’s flagship show.

Naturally, attention then turned to what may be next for the former WWE ring announcer, and many wrestling fans became keen to understand the reasons behind her departure, particularly when both Fightful and PWInsider reported that the ring announcer hadn’t been released from WWE, with it rather being a case of Irvin resigning from the company.

Then, speculation emerged that Samantha could be set to join her fiance Ricochet in All Elite Wrestling, but it wasn’t long before the former WWE Intercontinental Champion quashed the rumours of his partner joining AEW via social media. This meant that questions still remained about the future of the former Raw ring announcer, but many will be glad to know that more has now emerged about why Samantha Irvin left WWE.

Close

Reason Behind Samantha Irvin's WWE Exit

They couldn't agree on participation in outside projects

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez gave some insight into the situation regarding Irvin leaving WWE. First, Meltzer revealed that her departure from the company is something she had been considering for over a year. Then, Alvarez specified that now was the time for the talented announcer to make the decision to go elsewhere due to WWE’s inability to come to terms with her on some outside projects she wanted to do.

"She’s got some outside projects she wants to do, apparently couldn’t come to terms with how it worked with WWE, and off she goes."

Then, it was detailed by Meltzer that Irvin has aspirations of reviving her musical background, with it said that she’s aiming to become a singer, and that she currently has no aspirations or interest of joining AEW.

"She wants to be a singer… She wants to get more involved with her music. It was just something she had been talking about for a long, long time, and finally pulled the trigger on it, and that’s about it, really. It’s not like planning on going to AEW, not saying 100 percent that she won’t go. Ricochet actually tweeted that she’s not going, and it’s not her intention to go there."

So, it would appear that Samantha Irvin’s time in the wrestling industry is over, and she will be returning to her previous experience in the entertainment business. Many may be familiar with the 35-year-old's singing ability from when she has performed the US National Anthem at various sporting events, including Money in the Bank 2024 and prior to both NFL and NBA games. We wish her all the best when it comes to her next venture.