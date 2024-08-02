Highlights Saudi Pro League clubs have scaled back their expenditure this summer as they focus more on sustainability.

More than £700 million was spent by the four biggest teams in the division during the 2023/24 season.

The priority is to focus on the current contracts and making strategic signings rather than splashing on more big names.

Over the last couple of seasons, the football transfer market has been turned upside-down by the sums of money that began to fly out of the pockets of teams from the Saudi Pro League. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's game-changing move to Al-Nassr in 2022, the landscape of football completely changed as other stars such as Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante and more all decided to move to the Middle East for more lucrative wages.

This isn't the first time an emerging league has looked to flex their financial muscles to make an impact. The Chinese Super League immediately springs to mind. However, it had never been to this extent. A new approach this time round, though, has seen the expenditure from the SPL dramatically decrease.

Saudi Pro League to 'Support Existing Contracts'

Officials are happy with the players currently in the league

According to a report from The Athletic, part of the reason why there has been a different approach this summer is down to the fact that officials are happy with the current quality of personnel in the league. There is now more focus on supporting those players than spending big on getting even more high-profile names.

A big part of enticing these superstars to join, but also stay, is by improving the facilities available to them. The idea is that if these are at the elite level, players who are used to playing in Europe, for example, will be happier to stick around for the duration of their deals.

For many who have come in from overseas, their contract duration stands between two and three years. To maintain stability, extending these deals has become more of a priority, rather than having a high turnover of foreign talents. That does not mean it will always work out perfectly, with the likes of Jordan Henderson admitting life in Saudi Arabia was difficult for him, leading to his stint in the region being cut short.

SPL Clubs to Take More Strategic Approach

Teams will prioritise strengthening weak areas rather than signing big names

The report from The Athletic also goes on to explain that while high-profile individuals were previously targeted, presumably to bolster the stature of the league, this is no longer the direction that teams plan to take to be successful. Instead, a more strategic approach will be taken, in which players will be brought in to strengthen areas of concern.

The previous strategy appeared to harm certain clubs last season, with the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq falling behind Al-Taawoun FC. The latter had a much weaker squad on paper, with far fewer star names. The metaphor used is that now, teams are looking to fit the right pieces into the jigsaw puzzle, rather than forcing them in with stars that would be expected to carry teams to the top.

Sustainability the SPL's Third Priority

Pulling back on expenditure will help stabilise the division

The final element that has altered the league's approach to transfers, is the idea of sustainability. This may seem like a shock given how frivolously teams have spent money in the past, with officials no longer wanting to see teams overspend. This mindset has seen potential deals for players like Manchester United midfielder Casemiro seem unlikely, as before it appeared that Saudi Arabian clubs would be happy to pay an astronomical fee for an ageing player who is also on incredibly high wages.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2023/24 season, over £700 million combined was spent on players by four of the 18 teams in the SPL.

The Athletic also points out that how transfers work in the Middle East is incredibly different to the norm in European football. Sports minister Turki Al Saud ultimately has the final say, agreeing with each club how much they have to spend going into a transfer window, but also signing off on whether teams can negotiate with certain players. For the most part, managers are not heavily involved in this decision until the end of the deal.

One example of this new strategy being put into place was Al-Nassr's failure to sign Poland international Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus. Despite a fee being agreed between the player and club, the deal fell through as the Turin couldn't come to terms on a fee with the Riyadh-based club, who were unable to go over the spending threshold they had been given.