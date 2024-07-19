Highlights Savinho's transfer between City Football Group clubs has sparked controversy, raising concerns about how lower-tier clubs are treated.

The Brazilian winger has joined Man City for £30m, despite having not played a single competitive game for his parent club.

Girona qualified for the Champions League for the first time but faced uncertainty due to CFG ownership restrictions.

The City Football Group has come under more scrutiny this week following Manchester City's first summer signing. Pep Guardiola's side have signed Brazil winger Savinho from French side Troyes until 2029 in a deal worth a reported £33.7m.

The 20-year-old starred on loan at Girona last season, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists as they finished third in La Liga behind Real Madrid and Barcelona to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

However, with Girona and Troyes being part of the City Football Group, the transfer instantly brought controversy to the fore again. Savinho's Spanish success story has been somewhat unusual, with three sister clubs becoming embroiled in a complex transfer that has already sparked protests at the player's parent club, Troyes.

Savinho has never played a competitive appearance for the north-eastern French side, and this has brought about concerns that Troyes has been taken advantage by their sister clubs in higher divisions across Europe, with the club having just been relegated for a second successive season.

Why The Transfer Has Sparked Fury

Troyes fans have protested about the situation

Back in May, Troyes' Ligue 2 match at home to Valenciennes was abandoned after 89 minutes as flares were thrown onto the pitch and some players could even be seen returning those flares to the stands. At that time, the club needed to overturn a deficit of seven points to safety in just three games to avoid back-to-back relegations, prompting protests against the owners.

As aforementioned, Troyes were unable to combat relegation fears and sunk into the third division of French football. What will come as a surprise to many, though, is their fan-base's decision to sarcastically chant 'Merci City' to make their feelings clear over how the CFG ownership has impacted their club, with the Savinho situation a sore subject.

GMS Key Statistic: Savinho is the first player to have played at every level of the City Group.

From the outside looking in, there isn't much of a link between the two clubs. However, CFG's decision to neglect Troyes in order to redistribute wealth upwards comes very much like a reverse Robin Hood.

Girona's Situation

The club's greatest moment was almost taken away from them

Girona wrapped up qualification for the Champions League for the first time in their history with a win over Barcelona in May, but off the pitch there remained the question: 'Can Girona play in the Champions League as part of City Football Group?' - thus escalating the tension that surrounds CFG.

Fortunately, UEFA have since given the green light on both clubs' eligibility to compete in the same competition next season. However, for a while, there was a cloud of doubt, with UEFA rules prohibiting clubs with the same owners from competing for the same silverware.

If the rules were kept to then one of the clubs could have had to drop down to the Europa League to avoid a conflict of interest, but with UEFA having previously made concessions to other owners, including those in charge at Brighton and Aston Villa in recent years regarding multi-club ownership, the same has happened again.