This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks may have landed the best head coaching candidate in former Baltimore Ravens DC Mike Macdonald. Macdonald is coming off two years as the Ravens DC where they finished top-three in points allowed, top-10 in yards against, and contributed to back-to-back playoff appearances in huge part to the strong defense they employed.

Where Macdonald really thrives in today's NFL is that he's been excellent at stopping the Shanahan scheme, where the Seahawks will have to play Kyle Shanahan and his disciple in Sean McVay twice a year. Last season, Macdonald's defense held Shanahan disciples to an average of just under 19 PPG.

Mike Macdonald's Defense against Kyle Shanahan Disciples in 2023 Coach Points Allowed DeMeco Ryans & Bobby Slowik - HOU 9 Zac Taylor - CIN 24 Zac Taylor - CIN 20 Sean McVay 31 Kyle Shanahan - SF 19 Mike McDaniel 19 DeMeco Ryans & Bobby Slowik - HOU 10

All the offenses above are some of the most elite in the NFL, so in order to hang with the best, you have to be able to stop the league's best offenses in the NFL. Of course, Macdonald had an extremely talented defense with the Ravens, but his scheme put those players in the best positions to be successful.

Immediate Improvement of the Seahawks Defense

Mike Macdonald should provide an instant upgrade to the Seahawks defense with new scheme and upgraded talent

Credit: University of Texas, Getty Images

The days of the Legion of Boom seem far gone. In 2023, the Seahawks' defense finished 25th overall in points allowed, 30th in yards against, 21st against the pass, and 31st against the run. This was especially surprising in the passing game as the Seahawks had just drafted CB Devon Witherspoon to pair with a rookie breakout CB in Tariq Woolen.

Many thought those two, alongside Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams as their starting safeties, would lead to one of the best secondaries in football.

Witherspoon shined as a rookie, but the rest of the secondary really struggled with Woolen taking a step-back in 2023. The Seahawks probably won't look like the 2023 Ravens, but with a new defensive scheme developed by Macdonald and new DC/former Cowboys DL Coach Arden Durde, this defense should be much more consistent in 2024.

Key Defensive Additions for the Seahawks this Offseason Player How they were acquired DT Leonard Williams Re-signed to a three-year deal worth $64.5M LB Jerome Baker Signed one-year deal worth $7M LB Tyrel Dodson Signed one-year deal worth $4.2M S K'Von Wallace Signed one-year deal worth $1.5M NT Jonathan Hankins Signed one-year deal worth $2M S Rayshawn Jenkins Signed two-year deal worth $12M DL Byron Murphy Drafted 16th overall

GM John Schneider helped address some of the Seahawks' biggest needs in 2024: defensive line, safety, and linebacker. This team doesn't need to be an elite defense in year one to be playing next January, but a middle-of-the-pack defense probably had them playing in the playoffs last year, and should be good enough once again this season.

2024 Offensive Resurgence

Following the 2022 season where the Seahawks were a top-10 offense in the NFL, they took a major step back in 2023

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

What helped the Seahawks make the playoffs in 2022 was mainly due to the emergence of QB Geno Smith, who helped the team finish ninth overall in points scored. Smith signed a three-year contract extension with the Seahawks prior to the 2023 season, so he has to produce like he did in 2022 or else the team may look to find themselves a younger QB in 2025 and beyond.

2023 can't all be put on Smith's shoulders, though. He suffered numerous injuries late in the season, leading him to miss two games and affecting his play. Not only should Smith be healthy in 2024, but his supporting cast should be better.

Key Offensive Additions for the Seahawks this Offseason Player How they were acquired OT George Fant Signed a two-year deal worth $9.1M TE Noah Fant Re-signed to a two-year deal worth $21M OC Nick Harris Signed a one-year deal worth $2.51M OG Christian Haynes Drafted 81st overall

Following the 2023 season, the Seahawks really needed to bolster their offensive line, which they were able to do through the draft and free agency. They're going to get an offensive refresh with new OC Ryan Grubb, who served as the OC at the University of Washington, leading their explosive offense to a National Championship Game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the turn of the century, the Seahawks have only had seven instances where a tight end went for 500+ yards in a season, three of which came courtesy of Jimmy Graham. Graham's 2016 campaign, during which he had 923 yards and six scores, was the only one of the bunch to top 700, though.

Once again, this offense doesn't need to be one of the league's elite to make the playoffs, but with the OL help and new-look offense, this Seahawks' offense should be far improved from how they looked in 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.