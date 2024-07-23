Highlights Anfield seat coverings sparked speculation among Liverpool fans about Trent Alexander-Arnold's future.

The defender's current contract with the Reds is set to expire in 2025.

Supporters will be left waiting to find out if the Scouser will sign fresh terms as there was another reason behind the seat coverings.

Liverpool fans thought they'd spotted a huge indicator of Trent Alexander-Arnold's future inside Anfield. Images emerged online of some of the seats in the stadium covered in a way that had some believing an announcement was imminent.

There have been a few murmurs that the right-back could leave his boyhood club for Real Madrid, with his close friend Jude Bellingham reportedly talking up the Spanish club to his England colleague. With only one year left on his existing deal, Reds fans have become increasingly worried their star man could head for the exit door for free in 2025.

With Jurgen Klopp's departure from the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and Arne Slot's arrival, the future of many of the club's key players has been thrown into doubt. Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also have just 12 months left on their contracts and could leave for nothing at the end of the upcoming season too. It turns out fans will need to be more patient to find out what will happen with Liverpool's star men.

Fans' Alexander-Arnold Theories Put to Bed

They believed a new contract was on the horizon

According to the Daily Mail, the reason behind the seats being covered in one section of the ground was to protect them from construction work that's been taking place. The front edge of the Anfield roof is being repaired ahead of the 2024/25 season, and this is why there were measures put in place to cover that particular area.

Fans had speculated online that the club were putting together an announcement for Alexander-Arnold extending his contract as the first two parts of the stand that were covered look like they could have been the number 66, which the Englishman famously wears on his back.

It was also concluded that the following four parts could make up a year - most likely 2027 - which would indicate the year his new terms would last until. Unfortunately for Reds' fans, it looks like they will have to wait longer to hear any more news about the contract situations of their biggest stars.

Alexander-Arnold's Future

A huge decision awaits the defender

It appears likely to be a case of either staying at Anfield, where he has become a household name in world football, or becoming the latest 'Galactico' to rock up at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have already added Kylian Mbappe to their star-studded line-up ahead of the new season and Alexander-Arnold could be the final piece of the puzzle for the Spanish side.

The 25-year-old would be seen as Dani Carvajal's successor on the right-hand side of the backline and could bring his playmaking abilities to the most successful club in Champions League history. Liverpool have won almost every trophy available during Alexander-Arnold's time in the first-team, but the Reds can't compete with the serial winners in Spain. The current vice-captain has a big decision to make surrounding where he will play his football in the years to come, with two of the biggest clubs in the world ready to battle over him.