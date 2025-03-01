Fans of English football hardly needed any more encouragement to criticise the use of technology in modern refereeing. But in an FA Cup fifth-round clash between Bournemouth and Wolves on Saturday afternoon, semi-automated offside technology was abandoned after causing an eight-minute delay.

This incident occurred during the third game of a technology trial already in use across Europe, including in Champions League and Europa League matches. However, after the system malfunctioned, leading to a delay before Bournemouth secured a penalty shootout victory at the Vitality Stadium over their Premier League rivals, it only reinforced the growing skepticism surrounding technology's role in the sport.

Referees on the south coast were forced to revert to the traditional method of drawing lines to determine that Milos Kerkez's goal was, indeed, offside. Meanwhile, supporters from all four corners of the stadium joined together in unison, chanting: "This is embarrassing." Prior to its introduction, the FA said "the expected average reduction of decision time in close offside calls with semi-automated offside technology is approximately 30 seconds." This was far from the case at Bournemouth.

Why Semi-Automated Offside Technology Failed at Bournemouth

They were pre-warned about the technology's drawbacks

Dale Johnson of ESPN, who has become somewhat of a VAR guru since refereeing technology was first brought to the Premier League ahead of the 2019-20 season, posted an explanation of the chaos on social media (see his reasoning below):

"It was made clear before the weekend that when there is a cluster of players for an offside decision then they might have to revert to using the old lines. Guess you call it a limitation of this new semi-automated system, but not a great start for it to happen in game 3."

In essence, the technology can become devoid of its use if there is too much information to process. In this case, a crowded penalty box made it impossible for the semi-automated system to come to a definite conclusion.

Added to that, the checking of two possible handballs and the longest-ever VAR check was recorded on a day officialdom would have wanted things to remain as simple as possible. After eight minutes, Kerkez's goal was ruled out, and now it remains to be seen whether rulemakers in England adjudged the semi-automated offside system to be a success following three games.