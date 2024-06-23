Highlights Sharaputdin Magomedov received Performance of the Night at UFC Saudi Arabia, proving his worth to the company.

Sharaputdin Magomedov had somewhat of a lacklustre debut in the UFC, but bounced back well to receive the Performance of the Night award against Antonio Trocoli in Riyadh yesterday, the 22nd of June, at UFC Saudi Arabia. The middleweight Muay Thai kickboxer retained his unbeaten record, which now stands at 13-0, to show that he is deserving of his place in the UFC.

There were allegations, though, that he was grabbing the fence during the fight. Referee Marc Goddard, however, did not dole out any penalties, and the Russian got the victory via KO in the third round.

When asked whether Magomedov would be able to fight in the United States, UFC honcho Dana White said: “Can he? Probably not. We’ll keep him out here.”

This may seem like a strange comment about a fighter who just produced the Performance of the Night, but Magomedov may not be able to fight in the US due to an eye condition.

Sharaputdin Magomedov's Eye

The Dagestani suffered an injury to his right eye back in 2016, and a lack of care meant that he required eight surgeries to try to salvage his vision. In an interview with ATHLETISTIC, he said: "Before the operation, I was mainly afraid of an injection in the eye. I watched this video. Very unpleasant. I thought that was the most boring thing ever. And there were such operations when an injection in the eye had to be made, where it was removed, one might say. At this time, local anesthesia is administered, but you feel everything."

It is unlikely that the American fighting commissions would approve a one-eyed fighter, so it may be that Magomedov is forced to fight in the Middle East for the foreseeable future.

Other Controversies Surrounding Sharaputdin Magomedov

Perhaps White is also scared of the American backlash against supporting such a controversial figure outside of the Octagon. In May 2022, Magomedov was involved in an assault at a shopping centre. He took offence to a couple kissing in public on an escalator, leading to an altercation in which he assaulted the boyfriend.

There was an initial confrontation after alighting the escalator in which the civilian threw the first punch, and then proceeded to somewhat hold his own against the MMA star. They were broken up by onlookers and security. That was not the end of it, though, as Magomedov waited for the man by one of the exits to finish the business. The fighter threw a sucker punch that knocked the man to the ground, and he continued to stamp on his head. It was an ugly scene, with the civilian not being able to keep his guard up as he had done earlier.

The courts are yet to decide on the criminal charges, and it seems that the UFC are still treading carefully around their endorsement of the fighter after postponing his contract at the time.

With such controversial allegations, it would not be surprising if Dana White continues to utilise Magomedov’s services in the UFC away from the US, somewhat out of the limelight from the major events. This is also not the only time in which Magomedov has used his fighting background to embroil himself in controversy.

At the ADCC Southeast Asia tournament, he feigned a tap and continued to jump on and kick his opponent. He was not awarded the victory, and it highlighted his volatile nature in the Octagon. Allegedly, the cause of the anger towards his opponent was that he had gone back on his promise to use ankle locks before the fight. This has not been confirmed, though, so the lashing out could be due to the Dagestani just being a sore loser.

It is perhaps too early to tell whether there is a future for Magomedov as a mainstay in the UFC as he is shrouded in such a storm of negative press, but it would also be a surprise if he did not feature in an upcoming UFC event after his impressive win against Trocoli.