This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Fraser-Pryce unexpectedly pulled out of the 100m sprint due to a last-minute rule change, causing confusion among fans.

She was allegedly banned from competing because she did not arrive on the team bus, preventing her from participating.

Video footage shows the athlete discussing the rule change online, highlighting the controversy surrounding her disqualification.

Former two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was withdrawn from the 100m sprint after not being informed of a rule change which meant she was not allowed to enter the warm-up aread before her race. The 37-year-old arrived at the track for her 100m sprint heat on Saturday, only to then be seen exiting the arena before the race got underway.

Fans were left confused why the former champion chose not to compete, which was confirmed when she received a DNS (did not start) next to her name. However, it has now been alleged that Fraser-Pryce was the victim of a last minute rule change affected her race.

Fraser-Pryce Banned For Not Arriving On Team Bus

The sprinter could be seen debating the rule change in a video online

It has emerged that Fraser-Pryce was unable to make it into the warm-up area ahead of her race after not being informed of a rule change which stated that she had to arrive on the team bus. In footage that has been shared online, the athlete can be seen in a conversation where she confirms the last-minute alteration.

Further footage also shows Fraser-Pryce and teammate Sha’Carri Richardson being locked out of the venue by a gate and not being granted entry. Richardson did end up competing.

The four-time Olympic medalist was set to compete in her final ever games after she announced that she would be retiring from the sport this summer. Heptathlon icon Jessica Ennis-Hill shared sympathy for the Jamaican star, stating:

"For Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce not to be able to complete the series in the way she wanted to – she will be devastated.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Olympic Career

The 37-year-old was hopeful of making a fifth 100m Olympic final

Fraser-Pryce made her Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Games, where she won gold in the 100 meters, becoming the first Caribbean woman to achieve this feat. She defended her title at the 2012 London Olympics, joining an elite group of sprinters who have won back-to-back Olympic 100m titles. In London, she also secured silver medals in the 200 meters and the 4x100 meters relay.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Jamaican added a bronze medal in the 100 meters and a silver in the 4x100 meters relay, despite battling a toe injury. Her enduring excellence continued at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she claimed a silver medal in the 100 meters at the age of 34 and won another gold as part of Jamaica's 4x100 meters relay team.