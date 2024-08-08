Highlights American shot putter Raven Saunders explained why they wear a full face mask when competing.

Saunders explained it was so that they could get in the zone, ready for competition.

Their appearance has been noticed during the 2024 Paris Olympics, with fans loving how they look for the event.

Athletes have used their kit and appearance to make their mark on sport for decades. From Ato Boldon’s iconic Oakley OVERTHETOP eyewear to Cathy Freeman’s Nike Swift Suit, track and field has hosted some of the more eye-catching kit choices in the scene.

Raven Saunders is no different. They came out for the shot put in Paris decked out with a black face mask, reflective sunglasses, and pink and green hair. The hair can be explained by their nickname, as they are known as ‘Hulk.’ Hulk’s green skin and purple shorts make Saunders’ hair colouring an homage to the Marvel character.

It was the mask, though, that really caught the attention of fans. It turns out that they were not mixing Marvel and DC by impersonating Bane, but rather that it was a way of them getting into the famous ‘zone.’

Back in 2021, when Saunders won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, they said: "I like to be my biggest supporter - I really can't repeat [what I say] because y'all are going to have to bleep out most of the things I say anyway. But pretty much to sum it up, I'm telling myself - 'You got it, you got it, you're a champion, you have to push, you gotta push, nobody is going to give it to you, you have to work, you have to grind, you gotta get it'. Things like that, just a lot of positive affirmations to be able to give myself the power and be able to get done what I need to get done without others interfering."

Raven Saunders's Comparison to Hulk

Embodying this persona during competition is not dissimilar to Hulk, in that Bruce Banner [Hulk’s human form] has a complete change of persona and physicality when he becomes the green superhero.

On the direct link between their competition persona and Hulk, they said to Yahoo Sport: “Early on, similar to the Hulk, I had a tough time differentiating between the two; I had a tough time controlling when the Hulk came out or when the Hulk didn't come out. But through my journey, especially dealing with mental health and things like that, I learned how to compartmentalise, the same way that Bruce Banner learned to control the Hulk, learned how to let the Hulk come out during the right moments and that way it also gave him a sign of mental peace. But when the Hulk came out, the Hulk was smashing everything that needed to be smashed.”

Many athletes have a trigger to try and block out the noise around them in order to perform at the highest level, but Saunders’ mask is one of the more eye-catching methods. The tactic is evidently working, though, as they qualified for the final with an 18.62 metre effort. Although this only qualified them in seventh place, a medal is certainly not out of the question for the masked machine.

Fans have also responded well to their decision to wear the mask, with a user on X writing: “I'd never heard of Raven Saunders until about 10 minutes ago, but now I absolutely adore them. The throwing events need more bad a**es!”

Field events, like the shot put, have historically been far less popular than their track counterparts, but with characters like Saunders, it would seem that field is finally playing catch-up and capturing the imagination of the fans.