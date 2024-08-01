Highlights Simone Biles has been blocked by one of her former teammates on social media.

MyKayla Skinner previously criticised the work ethic of current gymnasts.

Skinner apologised but Biles fired back online after winning her latest gold medal.

Simone Biles may have completed an incredible redemption story at the 2024 Olympic Games and proven why she is one of the biggest talents appearing in Paris, but it turns out not everyone is a fan of the gymnastics star. This much has become apparent with one of her former teammates blocking her on social media, as well as the other members of Team USA.

Biles, 27, has had to overcome plenty of adversity in the last few years, having been forced to withdraw from the last Olympics having suffered from a condition called the 'twisties,' which is the feeling of being lost in the air whilst performing, and then taking time out of the sport for her mental health following this. Following her recent success, it has appeared that comments she made have upset MyKayla Skinner, the woman who replaced her in Tokyo, in what is the latest chapter in their social media feud.

The Olympic Silver medalist claimed the current gymnastics team lack work ethic

The feud between Skinner and the current American gymnastics team started following the Olympic Team Trials before the games, where the vault specialist gave her opinion on the state of the current team:

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth isn’t what it used to be. I just noticed, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls don’t have the work ethic. "Coaches can’t get on athletes which in some ways is really good but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be… a little aggressive, a little intense."

The retired gymnast, who called time on her athletic career following the postponed games in Tokyo, would later go on to delete the video in which she made these comments, but not before Biles, who is largely seen as one of the best athletes in the world, responded to it. In a post made on Instagram Threads, the 27-year-old simply said "Not everyone needs a mic and a platform."

Related Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tracker Stay up to date with the leading nations in the medal table at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

MyKayla Skinner Apology

The retired gymnast backtracked on her original statement

After Biles' response, as well as other criticism from people within the sport, Skinner quickly clarified that her comments were not aimed at the Olympics team, but rather people at her own gym which she has continued to train at since retirement. She stated in an apology video:

"I feel like a lot of you guys had misinterpreted or misunderstood exactly what I was meaning or had said. A lot of the stuff that I was talking about wasn’t always necessarily about the current team, because I love and support all the girls that made it and I’m so proud of them. "It was more about going back into my own gym and the work ethic is different compared to when we were doing gymnastics. Sorry for anything that got out of context or seemed hurtful.

"Throughout the video, I was so pumped for the girls and it was so fun watching trials and doing a live with everybody. I love those girls and I’m seriously so happy for them. I would never do anything to make them feel otherwise. So, sorry if that came out wrong, that was not my intention at all."

The 27-year-old then doubled down on her support, posting a picture to Instagram of the 2024 team with their gold medals, accompanied by love heart emojis. However, Biles's reaction seems to have led to Skinner blocking her and the rest of the team on social media.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Simone Biles is now the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.

The Olympic champion referenced Skinner's criticism after winning gold

Taking to social media to celebrate her team's latest victory, Biles posted a photo with the caption 'Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,' seemingly poking fun at the comments Skinner had earlier apologised for making. While the post received a lot of support from the legendary gymnast's fans and other former teammates online, it appears to have been the last straw, as Skinner would go on to block the woman she replaced three years ago on social media.

This was confirmed, not only by Biles with a post to X that read 'oops I've been blocked,' but also by one of the other members of the successful USA team, Jordan Chiles, who showcased a video of her compatriot not being able to see any of Skinners posts when on her Instagram profile.