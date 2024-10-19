After a poor start to the season, Manchester United fans will have been relieved to see their team register a win against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. But, one person who was notably absent from Old Trafford is Sir Alex Ferguson, and here's why.

It's safe to say the Red Devils have not enjoyed the post-Fergie era. The club is now on their sixth manager since the iconic Scotsman retired in 2013, and before today's positive result, Erik ten Hag was very much at risk of losing his job after guiding United to their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign. The victory lifts Man Utd into the top half of the table, at least until Nottingham Forest play on Monday night.

Ferguson was a notable absentee after his recent 'sacking' as the Red Deilvs secured such an important win — their first in over a month — but he had good reason for avoiding Old Trafford.

Aberdeen Game Takes Priority

Ferguson was North of the border this weekend

The simple explanation behind Ferguson's absence from the latest United game is that he was otherwise preoccupied. Ferguson was up in his native Scotland, watching Aberdeen take on Celtic in a thrilling 2-2 draw between the SPL's top two teams.

Aberdeen were trailing 2-0 at Celtic Park at half-time, but fought back in the second half to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and remain level on points with Brendan Rodgers' side.

Ferguson, of course, managed Aberdeen between 1978 and 1986, before taking on the Manchester United job. His former team are the surprise package in the SPL this season, and they're showing no signs of letting up, it seems.

Tensions at Old Trafford

Ferguson may be feeling unwelcome at United after sacking

The elephant in the room, of course, is that Ferguson was recently relieved of his duties as a club ambassador at Manchester United, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to find ways to cut costs.

While there is not thought to be any animosity on Ferguson's part regarding the decision, it cannot be denied that a trip to Old Trafford this weekend probably didn't feel like the most enticing prospect for the legendary manager.

It is thought Ferguson was upset about the termination of his contract, and that of others at the club, but understood why the decision had to be made. It remains to be seen whether Ferguson will return for the next home games at Old Trafford, with the League Cup tie against Leicester City coming up on October 30, and a Premier League tie against Chelsea on November 3.