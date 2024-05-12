Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrived at Old Trafford five hours before Manchester United's match against Arsenal.

He did so to observe United's match day operations and understand club intricacies for future improvements.

With an eye for detail and dedication, Ratcliffe's early efforts should spark optimism among Manchester United supporters.

Manchester United's match against Arsenal is one of the biggest of the season for both sides. With very different stakes on the line, both teams come into the game with a win feeling like an absolute necessity. The Gunners are firmly embroiled in a title race with Manchester City and any points dropped at this point of the season is essentially waving the white flag and Pep Guardiola's side are in unbeatable mode.

United, on the other hand, have fallen out of the top seven in recent weeks. They've been overtaken by Chelsea in the table, with the Blues looking the more likely to secure European football now. For a club like the Red Devils, not playing any form of European football next season is unacceptable, and they desperately need to beat Arsenal if they're to stand any chance of making it back into the top seven.

The stakes are incredibly high, and it seems that might be the sentiment within the club too, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe was seen arriving at Old Trafford over five hours before the game got underway.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a 25% stake in Manchester United for £1.31b

Related Every Sports Club Owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS co-owns six sports teams around the world. We list exactly what clubs he owns and a bit of background about his ownership.

With the Women's FA Cup final taking place this afternoon, and Manchester United Women in the final, many expected Ratcliffe to be in attendance at the contest, with the prospect of seeing the team win a trophy, but instead, he's at Old Trafford preparing for the Red Devils to face off with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Ratcliffe Wanted to See Everything That Happens on a Matchday

He has been surveying events all afternoon

The reason that Ratcliffe arrived at Old Trafford over five hours before United's match with Arsenal was his desire to closely follow everything that happened on a match day. As someone with major control of the way that the Red Devils operate going forward, Sky Sports report that he wanted to learn the ins and outs of what goes into every single match day.

The decision was to give him a better understanding of what will be required going forward, and maybe even what he might want to change in the future. Alongside Sir Dave Brailsford, he's been analysing every major and minor detail of the operation of United as he looks to turn things around for a side in turmoil and help guide them back to the top of English football. They've looked at the club's expenses, staff credit cards, the general cleanliness at the stadium and at Carrington. They're taking in as much information as they can right now as they plot to make significant changes in the summer.

Ratcliffe's Plans Include Upgrading Old Trafford

He has ambition to create a stadium that rivals Wembley

While the majority of United fans will be hoping that Ratcliffe provides significant investment into the product on the pitch, with new players brought in to improve the ageing, lacklustre team that has been on display at times this year, he's also interested in upgrading the club's facilities.

That includes upgrading Old Trafford to the point that it would rival Wembley Stadium. In fact, it was recently reported that he wanted to get the Red Devils' ground to the point that it would become the 'Wembley of the North' with events outside of football held there as they worked to build Manchester as a city up to a level similar to London and Birmingham.

The Ratcliffe era at Manchester United has only just begun, but looking at the clear dedication he is already taking to learn as much as he can about running the club, the Red Devils faithful have to be feeling quite optimistic about their future.