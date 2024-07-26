Highlights Snoop Dogg will be NBC’s ‘special correspondent’ for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The rapper appeared heavily during the coverage of the 2020 event.

Snoop Dogg was also one of the Torch Bearers ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony

It is not unusual to see some of the biggest stars on the planet gather around when Olympic season is approaching. The Games showcase the most incredible athletes across all sports doing what they do best for the world to see and, as such, attention from some of the top figures in other industries is to be expected.

One such name is multiple Grammy-nominated artist Snoop Dogg. However, the 'Doggfather' isn't just in Paris to see the sights and take in some of the most eye-catching events. Instead, the rapper is in work mode as he prepares to commentate over the course of the event.

Snoop Dogg to Appear On NBC's Olympic Coverage

The musician did a show with Kevin Hart during the 2020 games

It was announced on New Year's Eve 2023 that Snoop Dogg would be handed a role as 'special correspondent' for American broadcaster NBC over the course of the Olympics. This comes after the 52-year-old found success in a satirical show alongside Kevin Hart during the last games in Tokyo, which led to a major ratings boost.

In a press release, NBC president Molly Solomon championed the rapper's involvement, stating:

"Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics. "That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show."

Although it is not known exactly what the musician, real name Calvin Broadus Jr, will be doing during the broadcasts, it is expected he will appear on commentary during certain events, while also giving fans a tour of the famous French city and meeting with athletes and their families as part of NBC's coverage.

Snoop reacted to the news himself, saying that he was a massive fan of the Olympics growing up and how this year's event will be one of the most spectacular in history.

Snoop Dogg Acts As American Torch Bearer

Incredibly, the award-winning artist's business in France extended to more than just his work with NBC, as he was also selected to be one of the torch-bearers for the final stint of the torch relay.

With his leg coming in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris, the rapper was seen with a smile plastered across his face whilst sporting gold trainers in honour of famed US track and field star Michael Johnson.

Speaking on being selected for the honour, the 52-year-old stated: