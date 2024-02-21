Highlights Nike have seen a mass exodus of their top sports stars of late.

Football players like Harry Kane, Casemiro, and Jack Grealish have all left Nike to join competitors in recent years.

Even Tiger Woods and Roger Federer have seen their long-term partnerships with Nike come to an end.

Manchester United duo Casemiro and Diogo Dalot, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling of Chelsea and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish have all got one thing in common. Is it because they are all at the top of their game? Or that they’re all earning copious amount of money week in week out?

Not quite – what brings them all together is the fact that they’ve all been part of the Nike fall out in recent times – with the global sportswear brand getting rid of a myriad of sports superstars thanks to financial difficulties, as reported by MailOnline.

A staple piece of not just football – but sport in general – the company, founded in 1964 in Eugene, United States, has been at the top of the sportswear space for some time and have since branched out into the lifestyle range with a huge chunk of the world’s population aware of the brand and its purpose.

Many footballers – from amateur to professional – have worn Nike boots for (in some instances) the entirety of their career. But the thing with the latter is that they normally get paid huge sums of money to do so. Millions and millions of pounds each year are split between the sport’s leading assets to a) increase their exposure and b) increase their annual revenue – not just Nike, but Adidas, New Balance and Puma do the same.

The reason behind Nike’s mass exodus

American brand needs to save £1.6bn over three years

So why are Nike leading an exodus of its leading stars when they are commonly perceived as a brand at the top of the game? Well, it’s all to do with financial restraints. While – on face value, at least – the American sportswear conglomerate is viewed as doing well, their pre-Christmas announcement (22 December) led many to believe that the reality is quite the opposite.

Halting the festivities, Nike revealed that they, as a company, need to save $2 billion (£1.6 billion) over the next three-year period thanks to their long line of poor sales. In their hopes to ‘streamline the organisation’ and save some cash, many employees are at risk of facing the sack, while the simplification of products on offer and increased automation are set to be introduced.

In their time of need, the brand recently announced that 2% of its workforce across the world – believed to be 83,000-strong – will lose their jobs. While those directly employed by the company are not sitting comfortably, neither are the array of footballers who currently boast deals with the global enterprise – as a trickle-down effect is now also having profound ramifications on the sports world.

For stars in the football realm and beyond, unless your contract is on a lifetime basis (such as football icon Cristiano Ronaldo or basketball trio LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant), the likelihood of receiving fresh terms in the near future is next to zero. The art of money-saving is not the only reason, however. In the current market, a successful market play is to harvest energy into athletes who are a reliable source of income to ensure brands are making a profit, all while the athletes themselves are vying for more flexibility in a commercial sense.

Nike are also putting more of a focus on the women's game, an aspect of football that has proven that its growing popularity yields financial results. Chelsea Women ace Sam Kerr's 13-year deal with Nike is reportedly worth $1m-per-year (£790,000) - and Alexia Putellas, a midfielder for both Spain and Barcelona, is another leading star for the women who are contracted with the global brand.

However, analysts have given their two cents on Nike's decision-making and claimed that – in their eyes – their announcement was released way too soon to know whether their sales – or lack thereof – was down to them becoming a lesser-attractive brand or whether consumers as a whole were just spending less. Nonetheless, the knock-on effects of the brand’s pessimism have certainly been seen at the top of the sports game.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Kane and Casemiro have all jumped ship

A long line of footballers have had to re-arrange their boot-wearing brand deals in the wake of the news – and, of course, other competitors have jumped at the chance to see the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Lisandro Martinez don their latest cleats. Many were seemingly ahead of the curve – as even though the news wasn't publicly available, it may have been apparent to the players and their entourage that new deals were not going to be readily available.

As mentioned, England and Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time goalscorer Kane is among those to have cut their ties with Nike after he began to wear their blacked-out boots last summer. That all changed in the lead-up to his high-profile, big-money move to Bayern Munich as he switched to American footwear company Skechers.

Upon the official announcement, Kane waxed lyrical about Skechers and promised that 'there is loads more to come in this partnership’. Thanks to his move to Bavaria smashing club record shirt sales out of the park, his new boot providers were given an instant helping hand in unfamiliar territory seeing as their deal with Kane was their first genuine venture into the world of football.

Swapping Nike for Adidas is much more commonplace in the beautiful game, with Manchester United's World Cup-winning defender Martinez, doing just that last year – and the German brand were recently able to add his fellow teammate Casemiro to their roster too. Wearing Nike boots have become the Brazilian’s day-to-day practice but he first popped up wearing Adidas Predators when the Red Devils won 2-1 against Aston Villa on 11 February.

The aforementioned Old Trafford duo are not the only players in Erik ten Hag’s squad that have parted ways with Nike in recent times. In a sight to behold, Dalot was spotted sporting bright pink Puma boots in their win over Luton Town.

The Portuguese is not the only Manchester-based footballer to have made the switch from Nike to Puma, however, with Manchester City stars Kovacic and Manuel Akanji linking up with the German multinational corporation over the last 12 months. Jack Grealish, too, has also made the switch with his £10 million-per-year boot deal being one of the most expensive in world football.

What's more, there has also been talk that Barcelona could soon end their partnership with Nike, and move to Puma. That comes despite a relationship between the Spanish club and the sponsor, which dates back to 1998.

Tiger Woods ends 27-year deal with Nike

Golf star's partnership was worth £395.94 million

It’s important to note that the repercussions of Nike’s financial instability will have sent shockwaves in the majority of sports given its multi-purpose nature. The likes of Tiger Woods, one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, and Roger Federer have had contracts with the American brand for years – and have duly become the leading icons in their respective careers: golf and tennis.

The premature ending of Nike's long-term association with golf icon Woods may have confused many from the outset – but in truth, it made sense for all relevant parties. In his pomp, the California-born 15-time Major winner was – in the past – one of sport's most marketable stars, alongside Jordan and the like.

As such, Nike were quick to jump on the bandwagon and offer lucrative deals to both in the hopes that their success in the sporting world would emulate into sales for them – and Nike exploited that with memorable advertising campaigns for many years – 27 years in Woods’ case, to be precise.

Woods became marred by a litany of injuries, however – and on the basis of him reducing his time on the course and in competitions, it made little sense to continue the partnership – worth $500 million (£395.94 million). Alongside that, the mere fact that Nike stopped their golf equipment production almost 10 years ago, the time for Woods and Nike to part ways came at the right time. Federer, too, had a long-standing agreement with Nike, which spanned over a 24-year period but ended in 2018 – just four years before he retired.