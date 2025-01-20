Manchester United duo Leny Yoro and Alejandro Garnacho found themselves embroiled in a heated altercation during the closing moments of their 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon. The incident unfolded as Brighton midfielder Solly March appeared to place his hand on Garnacho's neck during the scuffle, which occurred in full view of referee Peter Bankes who opted not to issue a red card.

The clash highlighted the growing frustration among the Red Devils, who now sit 13th in the Premier League table with 26 points from 22 games. Ruben Amorim's side have managed only two wins in their last 10 league matches. Despite Bruno Fernandes equalising from the penalty spot following Yankuba Minteh's early opener, subsequent goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter ensured the Red Devils' slump continued.

Had March's actions towards Garnacho resulted in a red card, it likely wouldn’t have changed the outcome for Man United. However, the incident has sparked discussions among fans online. Video footage of the skirmish appears to offer insight into why no disciplinary action was taken.

Why Solly March Was Not Shown Red Against Man United

Referee Peter Bankes had the perfect view

As the viral clip circulated on social media, some viewers took the opportunity to poke fun at Yoro for his lack of intimidation during the incident. Others, however, were quick to question why March was not sent off, despite clearly placing his hand on Garnacho's neck. Watch the viral video below:

The primary explanation for the lack of action from the officials is that no excessive force was deemed to have been used. However, simply placing his hand in such a position was a risky move by March, as United fans will recall when Casemiro received a three-match suspension for a more aggressive grab on Will Hughes’ throat in a game against Crystal Palace just over a year ago.

Another potential reason referee Peter Bankes may have opted to overlook the incident, despite being in a prime position to witness it, was the lack of reaction from Garnacho. The old adage "if you don't buy a ticket, you can't win the raffle" applies here, as it often does in officiating. Much like players who remain on their feet after being fouled in the box and don’t receive penalties, Garnacho’s subdued response might have influenced the decision.

Regardless of the outcome, United will be eager to move on from the defeat as quickly as possible. Their best chance to do so lies in securing a victory against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night under the Old Trafford lights. They’ll then aim to regain momentum in the Premier League when they travel to London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.