Highlights The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will have 36 teams and 189 games, an increase on last season.

Teams will play eight games in the league-phase with matches on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and now Thursdays.

The expansion of the competition will see the expected revenue increase from around €3.5 billion (£2.9 billion) to €4.5 billion (£3.8 billion).

UEFA's three main club competitions will change significantly for the 2024/25 season. The Champions League will expand from 32 to 36 teams, increasing the number of games from 125 to 189. Teams will play eight group stage matches and be placed in the same table. Not only has the format changed, but also the scheduling for the competition.

Some games in next year's Champions League will take place on Thursdays, which is typically the designated spot for UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League matches. For the first time in the tournament's history, the Champions League group stage will go beyond Christmas, with the last two rounds of games taking place in January. Here is everything you need to know about the format for next season and why Thursday is no longer just for Europa League and Europa Conference League ties.

New Champions League Format Explained

From next season, 36 teams will be entered into the same group, with every club playing eight opponents - four at home and four away. The matches will be decided through four seeding pots, with each team playing two opponents from each of the four pots. At the end of the league stage, the top eight teams will qualify for the Round of 16, while teams ranked from 9th to 24th will play two-legged play-off matches to decide the last eight spots in the next stage of the competition. The rest of the teams that finish from 24th to 36th will exit the competition and not be entered into the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin described the new format as improving the "competitive balance" for clubs across the continent. He said:

“We are convinced that the format chosen strikes the right balance and that it will improve the competitive balance and generate solid revenues that can be distributed to clubs, leagues and into grassroots football across our continent while increasing the appeal and popularity of our club competitions”

The decision to expand the number of teams is largely financially driven. UEFA make around €3.5 billion (£2.9 billion) each year in the current Champions League format, but with the four additional teams and extra matches, it is estimated that the number will increase to around €4.5 billion (£3.8 billion). Both the Europa League and the Europa Conference League will also follow the 'Swiss model', increasing the number of teams to 36 clubs. The Europa Conference League will only have six group stage matches, though, compared to the Europa League, which will have eight.

Related Real Madrid's Record in Champions League Finals Real Madrid have appeared in and won the most Champions League in the competition's history, but it hasn't always been a happy occasion.

Champions League Matches on Thursdays

For every UEFA club competition, there will be an exclusive matchweek where only one takes place. In the exclusive week for the Champions League, matches will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. For the Europa League exclusive week, games will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, while in the Europa Conference League, every game will take place on Thursday.

The Champions League begins on Tuesday, 17th September, and this is the competition's exclusive week. As a result, matches will be played on both Wednesday, 18th September and Thursday, 19th September. This week will see no Europa League or Europa Conference League matches played, with Champions League fixtures taking centre stage across the continent in mid-September. The Europa League's exclusive week will take place on Wednesday, 25th September and Thursday 26th September, while only Europa Conference League games will be played on 19th December.

Exclusive Weeks for UEFA Club Competitions in 2024/25 Season Competition Dates Matchweek UEFA Champions League 17th-19th September One UEFA Europa League 25th-26th September One UEFA Conference League 19th December Six

Related How the 2024/25 Champions League Group Stage Will Work UEFA's top continental competition is changing in its format - here's everything you need to know about the new system.

Close

The longest fans will have to wait for Champions League matches next season is 20 days. In fact, there is only a 13-day gap between the last group stage match and the first knockout round. In last year's format, the sixth and final group games took place on the 12th and 13th December. The first Round of 16 first legs were played two months later, which is something that won't happen with the scheduling for next season's competition.

The Allianz Arena in Munich will host the 2024/25 Champions League final on 31st May. It will be the second time that Bayern Munich's home stadium has hosted the final game of the competition, with the last time being back in 2012. Chelsea beat Bayern on penalties in 2012 to secure their first Champions League triumph. Real Madrid will be hopeful of securing their place in the final at Munich in an attempt to win a record-extending 16th title. They beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in last season's edition of the final, thanks to goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior.

UEFA Champions League Schedule for 2024/2025 Season Stage Round/Legs Dates League Stage Matchday 1 17-19 September 2024 Matchday 2 1-2 October 2024 Matchday 3 22-23 October 2024 Matchday 4 5-6 November 2024 Matchday 5 26-27 November 2024 Matchday 6 10-11 December 2024 Matchday 7 21-22 January 2025 Matchday 8 (all 18 games played at the same time) 29 January 2025 Knockout Round First Legs 11th-12th February 2025 Second Legs 18th-19th February 2025 Round of 16 First Legs 4th-5th March 2025 Second Legs 11th-12th March 2025 Quarterfinals First Legs 8th-9th April 2025 Second Legs 15th-16th April 2025 Semifinals First Legs 29th-30th April 2025 Second Legs 6th-7th May 2025 Final One Leg 31st May 2025

Related Every Time Carlo Ancelotti Has Won The Champions League The Real Madrid boss is far and away the most successful manager in the history of the competition.

Champions League Draw Details

The draw for the league-phase of next season's Champions League will take place on 29th August. Thirty-six teams will be split into four pots of nine. Pot 1 will consist of Real Madrid and the eight other clubs with the best coefficients. The other pots are also organised based on club coefficients. As outlined already, each team will be drawn against two clubs from each pot, meaning a total of eight games - four at home and four away.

In the previous format of the Champions League, clubs from the same country were not allowed to be drawn against each other in the group stage. However, if a league has four or more clubs in the competition, there is a possibility that teams from the same association could play a league-phase match against one another. This applies to the English, Spanish, German, and Italian leagues, which all have at least four competing clubs in the upcoming competition. This includes the 1982 European Cup winners, Aston Villa, who last competed in the competition in the 1982/83 campaign.

2024/25 Champions League Pots Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Real Madrid (ESP) - CL title holders & Spanish champions Bayer Leverkusen (GER) - German champions Feyenoord (NED) - 2nd placed Eredivisie Sturm Graz (AUT) - Austrian champions Manchester City (ENG) - English champions Atletico Madrid (ESP) - 4th placed La Liga Sporting CP (POR) - Portuguese champions Brest (FRA) - 3rd placed Ligue 1 Bayern Munich (GER) - 3rd placed Bundesliga Atalanta (ITA) - EL title holders & 4th placed Serie A PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Dutch champions TBC - following teams could possibly be in Pot 3 depending on play-off winners: AC Milan (ITA) - 2nd placed Serie A

Celtic (SCO) - Scottish champions

Monaco (FRA) - 2nd placed Ligue 1

Aston Villa (ENG) - 4th placed Premier League

Bologna (ITA) - 5th placed Serie A

Girona (ESP) - 3rd placed La Liga

Stuttgart (GER) - 2nd placed Bundesliga Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) - French champions Juventus (ITA) - 3rd placed Serie A TBC - following teams could possibly be in Pot 3 depending on play-off winners: AC Milan (ITA) - 2nd placed Serie A

Celtic (SCO) - Scottish champions

Monaco (FRA) - 2nd placed Ligue 1

Aston Villa (ENG) - 4th placed Premier League

Bologna (ITA) - 5th placed Serie A

Girona (ESP) - 3rd placed La Liga

Stuttgart (GER) - 2nd placed Bundesliga Liverpool (ENG) - 3rd placed Premier League Benfica (POR) - highest league runner-up on co-efficient outside of top 6 leagues Inter Milan (ITA) - Italian champions Arsenal (ENG) - 2nd placed Premier League Borussia Dortmund - 5th placed Bundesliga Club Brugge (BEL) - Belgian champions RB Leipzig - 4th placed Bundesliga Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - highest ranked league champion on club coefficient outside of top 10 leagues Barcelona - 2nd placed La Liga TBC - potentially AC Milan (ITA) or Rangers (SCO) if they win play-off Seven teams will qualify through the play-offs. The first legs for the play-offs will take place on 20th/21st August, while the second legs will be played on 27th/28th August. These teams will enter Pot 2, 3 or 4 depending on their club coefficient.

3:38 Related UEFA Champions League Winners List Established in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and UEFA Champions League.