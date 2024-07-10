Highlights Ronald Koeman is the current Netherlands manager, and he was also a terrific defender-cum-midfielder for his country during his playing career.

Koeman infamously fouled England's David Platt in a crucial World Cup qualifier in 1993 but was spared what looked like an obvious red card.

The Dutchman went on to score just minutes later and England missed out on qualification for the World Cup in 1994.

There's a saying that time heals all wounds, and many of the England fans who will be watching the Euro 2024 semi-final between the Three Lions and the Netherlands on Wednesday night won't even have been born when the incident this article is about took place. But football fans are also a special breed, and few England fans over a certain age will ever fully forgive Ronald Koeman for his role in denying the Three Lions a spot at the 1994 World Cup.

In 1993, England played the Netherlands in a crucial World Cup qualifier knowing that a win, or even a draw, would have been crucial to their chances of making it through to the tournament in the United States. England were coming off the back of a disappointing European Championship campaign in 1992, when they were knocked out in the group stage, and were handed a World Cup qualifying group comprising six teams, with the top two guaranteed a place at the World Cup.

England vs the Netherlands H2H record Played 22 England wins 6 Netherlands wins 7 Draws 9

England's Crunch Showdown vs the Netherlands

Three Lions needed to avoid defeat

Graham Taylor was the man in charge when England crashed out of Euro '92 and the Three Lions' poor form in their USA '94 qualifying campaign did little to improve the public's confidence in him as the national team's manager.

England actually began their qualifying campaign quite well, collecting 10 points from their opening four matches, but they then went on a three-game win-less run to put themselves in trouble. After eight matches each, England and the Netherlands had the same number of points, having each won four matches, drawn three and lost one.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have only failed to qualify for the World Cup three times in the competition's history - in 1974, 1978 and 1994.

Norway, meanwhile, were in pole position to top the group, having won six and drawn two of their first eight qualifying matches, leaving England in a straight shoot-out with the Netherlands for the final qualifying spot.

England travelled to Rotterdam to face the Dutch in the penultimate qualifier for both teams, and the Three Lions knew that a draw would make them the favourites to progress to the tournament proper. Although a draw would've seen them stay in third place in qualifying, behind the Netherlands on goal difference, the goal difference swing was only three, and England were due to face whipping boys San Marino in their final qualifier, while the Netherlands had to travel to Poland.

England were the better team for much of the game in the Netherlands, creating chance after chance but not managing to convert their dominance into goals. Then, 10 minutes after half-time, England midfielder David Platt was bearing down on the Dutch goal following a through ball by Andy Sinton. Koeman, who had been beaten to Sinton's pass by Platt, blatantly dragged the then Sampdoria player to the ground. It was a denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, and was clearly a foul deserving of a red card.

Koeman Drags Platt Down

Dutchman was handed lucky reprieve

The match referee, Germany's Karl-Josef Assenmacher, however, only brandished a yellow card, and to make matters worse, the foul occurred just outside the penalty area, meaning England didn't even have the chance to at least take the lead from the penalty spot.

England boss Taylor was wearing a microphone during the match for a Channel 4 and was audibly, and understandably, furious. “Referee! Referee! He should be sent off. Is he going to send him off? He’s got to send him off! That… what are they being instructed? Eh? You know the rulings. Eh? Linesman! Linesman! What sort of thing is happening here? Absolutely disgraceful. The referee’s got me the sack. (To the fourth official) Thank him ever so much for that, won’t you.”

Minutes later, Koeman put his country in front with a delightful free-kick, and the game ended 2-0 to the Netherlands after Dennis Bergkamp had doubled their lead later in the second half.

That left England needing to beat San Marino, Poland to beat the Netherlands, and for there to be a significant goal difference swing in order for them to finish in second place in the group. England did thrash San Marino, but the Netherlands beat Poland, taking matters out of the Three Lions' hands.

Although England did plenty of things wrong during that qualifying campaign, Koeman's role in their failure to make it to the '94 World Cup is what it is most remembered for.