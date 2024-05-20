Highlights Antoine Winfield Jr. is now the highest-paid safety in NFL history, with a deal seeing him earn over $20 million per year.

Positions that haven't hit $20 million AAV yet: running back, tight end, and center.

There are several reasons why running backs and tight ends haven't surpassed the $20 million AAV mark.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently made Antoine Winfield Jr the highest-paid safety in NFL history, eclipsing the $20M average per year mark in a four-year, $84.1 million deal. The deal made Winfield Jr. the first safety to average over $20M per year on his contract.

NFL insider Albert Breer added after the contract that three positions have yet to eclipse the mark: running back, tight end, and center.

This leads to (literally) a multi-million-dollar question. Some die-hard fans are asking about it, and many agents representing NFL players certainly are too. Why hasn't the tight end, running back, or center position reached the $20 million AAV mark yet?

This is a complex question, riddled with details that involve an understanding of NFL team building and the development of each position. Let's get into some of these details.

Why Haven't Running Backs Been Able to Pass the $20 Million AAV Mark?

The position is seemingly losing more and more value as the years go on

Most fans have probably heard, while watching any football broadcast, announcers talking about the running back position being devalued. It is true, that the position isn't considered as important to NFL teams as it used to be. So, what happened to running backs that made this a possibility?

Workload Standards Have Changed for NFL Running Backs

For some older NFL fans, the running back position and ground game are often the difference makers to a team winning or losing. Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith dominated the 1990s, Walter "Sweetness" Payton before that, and even in the early days of modern football, Jim Brown carried the Cleveland Browns to several championships.

Younger fans may remember Curtis Martin in the early 2000s, and Adrian Peterson and Chris Johnson both eclipsing 2,000 yards in seasons during the 2010s. All the players that were just mentioned had one thing in common: they were 300+ carry-per-season running backs.

Back in those days of football, NFL teams wanted their best players on the field at all times. That means as an "RB1," those starting running backs eclipsed 300 carries routinely (when they could stay healthy) over a sixteen-game season. Running backs don't do that anymore in the NFL.

In 2023, then Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing attempts with 280. To put that into perspective, Emmitt Smith carried the ball less than 280 times a season exactly three times throughout his career spanning from 1990-2002 with the Dallas Cowboys (1990, 2001, 2002).

The workload has decreased for the top running backs and most teams play rotations throughout the game to keep their running backs healthy and fresh.

Defensive Body Types Have Become More Brutal and Physical

The next factor when analyzing the running back position is the evolving body types of the defenders tackling them. Those standards have completely changed, too. Take Lawrence Taylor, for example, the fiercest pass rusher of the 1980s. He was feared throughout the league for his physical style and speed while he collected 142 career sacks. Taylor stood at 6'3" and 235 lbs for most of his career.

6'3" and 235 lbs would be a red flag for being too small to be that kind of pass rusher in the modern NFL. Taylor would be called a "tweener" today, somewhere between a linebacker and a light outside linebacker.

Browns' star defensive end Myles Garrett is 6'4" and 272 lbs. Future NFL Hall-Of-Famer J.J. Watt was 6'5" and 288 lbs when he played. Even J.J.'s brother T.J., who is tearing up the league as a pass rusher right now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is 6'4" and 252 lbs.

The point is that defenders have gotten bigger, which wears down the bodies of running backs who collect a tremendous amount of additional punishment by running between the tackles.

Two legends of the gridiron from the 1970s who played inside at defensive tackle would be heavy defensive ends today; Mean Joe Greene, the Steelers Hall-Of-Famer, was 6'4" and 247 lbs, while the Cowboys Hall-Of-Famer Randy White, who won a Super Bowl MVP, was 6'4" and 257 lbs.

Compared to modern defensive tackles, Aaron Donald (who had size concerns when he entered the NFL Draft in 2011) was 6'1" and 280 lbs. The median defensive tackle today is 6'3" and 310 lbs.

The point is that defenders have gotten bigger, which wears down the bodies of running backs who collect a tremendous amount of additional punishment by running between the tackles. As a result, it's much harder for a running back to take all the carries in a game and stay healthy throughout the season.

Teams split up the reps, and pay the running backs according to their usage, which is oftentimes less than 25% of the offensive snaps.

The Requirements of the Position Have Changed

Running backs used to be players who carried the ball between the tackles and, every once in a blue moon, might catch a pass out of the backfield. That's not an optional tool to have anymore.

Running backs are more of a schematic mismatch weapon - they're asked to run the ball, catch out of the backfield, often run routes like a wide receiver, and pass block. There aren't many players that exist in football who can do all of that, hence the need for rotations.

Arguably, the best running back in the NFL last year was Christian McCaffrey, a positionless weapon who has been classified as a running back. However, McCaffrey's usage was all across the field in the slot, out wide, and as a blocker. This is the direction of the new running backs and why they haven't been able to surpass $20 million per season in annual salary.

Why Haven't Tight Ends Been Able To Cross the $20 Million AAV Mark?

TE is likely the next major position to see an increase in AAV

Tight end is another position that is in the middle of evolving to a new, modern role, much like running backs. Tight end is a position that is used in so many different ways in an offense and each system in the league values and utilizes them differently. So, why hasn't a tight end hit that illustirous $20 million AAV mark yet?

The Developmental Phase of an NFL Tight End is Long

More often than not, a rookie tight end isn't a difference-maker for an NFL team. There are very few rookie tight ends in league history that have stepped onto a team and been a productive weapon immediately. The reason for that is the incredible amount of offense that the rookie needs to learn to play his role in the team.

First-Round Rookie Tight Ends and their Production their first two seasons since 2010: Player Year Drafted Year 1 Rec. Year 1 Yards Year 1 TDs Year 2 Rec. Year 2 Yards Year 2 TDs Dalton Kincaid 2023 73 673 2 N/A N/A N/A Kyle Pitts 2021 68 1026 1 28^ 356^ 2^ TJ Hockenson 2019 32 367 2 67 723 6 Noah Fant 2019 40 562 3 62 673 3 OJ Howard 2017 26 432 6 34 565 5 Evan Engram 2017 64 722 6 45 577 3 David Njoku 2017 32 386 4 56 639 4 Eric Ebron 2014 25 248 1 47 537 5 Tyler Eifert 2013 39 445 2 52* 615* 13* Jermaine Gresham 2010 52 471 4 56 596 6 ^ Played ten games in his second season *3rd Season (injured in the first game of his second season)

The Information Tight Ends are Being Asked To Process is a Lot for a Rookie

The sheer magnitude of the job of a tight end is overwhelming for a young player. Tight ends aren't just glorified run blockers anymore; they're versatile pass receivers asked to line up all across the formation, pass blockers, and run blockers.

The amount of verbiage that a tight end has to learn and understand within the structure of the offense, let alone all the refined tools and traits they have to work on, is mind-bending. It's almost as much as a quarterback.

As you can see in the table above, out of first-round tight ends from 2010, seven of the nine tight ends saw an increase in their production from their rookie season to their second season. The two outliers were both very productive in their rookie seasons and then saw their production drop fairly drastically in their second year.

If a quarterback can do it, why can't a tight end? Because in college, the position is often simplified to help the player perform better. This is why we see quarterbacks struggle early in their careers too, and why understanding their college offense and the complexity of the verbiage is important as well.

Oftentimes, though, tight ends aren't asked to do much in college, and it becomes information overload when they make it to the NFL.

Is There a Chance That Tight Ends Exceed $20 Million AAV?

While it hasn't happened yet, it's becoming increasingly likely that the position will cross the mark sometime shortly. A large reasoning behind this theory is because of Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. LaPorta is a rising star and was a huge part of the Lions' 2023 playoff run as a rookie on the team.

LaPorta didn't see the development phase that we normally see from a tight end, and was a plug-and-play starter immediately for the Lions. If he continues along this path, he will be worth a lot of money in three years, when his contract is up, and he will just be hitting the prime of his game.

Either the Lions will have to pay him an exorbitant amount of money or let someone else pay him. However, if LaPorta keeps it up, he should eclipse the $20 million per year mark.

Why Center Hasn't Made It to the Finish Line

Centers typically get the short end of the stick financially

The last position on our list is the center position - the start of every single play. While the center isn't exactly a position that a team can play without, the position is undervalued from a monetary standpoint because of how a roster is constructed. Let's break down how teams budget their position groups.

It's Hard to Budget Two Very Good Centers With the NFL's Salary Cap

The salary cap introduction into the NFL over thirty years ago has made building dynasties very difficult in the modern era. It helps maintain the competitive balance overall in the sport by not allowing teams to stockpile talent and pay to win. This has led to a diversity in thought on how certain position groups should be paid.

The 2024 averages per position group (per Spotrac) Position Count High Low Average Quarterback 3 Cleveland ($68.49M) San Francisco ($5.59M) $27.4M Running Back 3 New Orleans ($28.03M) Buffalo ($4.6M) $10.42M Wide Receiver 6 San Francisco ($55.01M) Green Bay ($11.52M) $32.47M Tight End 3 New Orleans ($29.66M) Arizona ($4.6M) $12.95M Offensive Line 8 Carolina ($73.13M) Seattle ($24.15M) $47.2M Defensive Line 8 San Francisco ($76.28M) LA Chargers ($14.98M) $41.30M Linebacker 4 LA Chargers ($63.9M) Dallas ($9.74M) $29.53M Secondary 10 Baltimore ($63.48M) NY Giants ($22.47M) $39.71M Kicker 1 NY Giants ($7.21M) New Orleans/Dallas ($920K) $3.65M Punter 1 Detroit ($3.98M) Green Bay ($920K) $2.27M Long Snapper 1 Baltimore ($2.25M) Seattle/LA Rams ($920K) $1.36M

The league averages $47.2M being allocated to offensive linemen, which is not a lot when you consider that there are five players and often three backups. There are two styles of game-day rosters that teams partake in:

7-Man: Some NFL teams elect to go into a game with seven offensive linemen on the active game-day roster. This includes the five starters (left tackle, left guard, center, right guard, right tackle), a swing tackle (a tackle that plays both left and right tackle), and a center who can play guard.

Some NFL teams elect to go into a game with seven offensive linemen on the active game-day roster. This includes the five starters (left tackle, left guard, center, right guard, right tackle), a swing tackle (a tackle that plays both left and right tackle), and a center who can play guard. 8-Man: Other NFL teams elect to hold eight active offensive linemen to give themselves more options if an injury occurs. They have five starters, a swing tackle, a swing guard, and a true center normally, although they can go with two tackles and a center who can play guard.

The top-paid offensive linemen (usually left tackles) are making well over $20 million per year on average. That takes up over 40% of what teams pay on average for the rest of the offensive linemen alone.

Most Centers Can Play Guard

"So what," you might be thinking. "What do most centers playing guard have to do with why centers aren't being paid more money?"

It's simple. The three interior positions (guards and center) are often lumped together in terms of value. They're bigger bodies that rely more on their power and downhill-blocking ability than anything else. If a tackle starts to become too slow at his older age, he's often kicked inside to maintain that value in his contract.

The tackle position is where most of the premium money is. That's where teams spend money to build their offensive line. The center is splitting the cap with the guards, and ultimately getting the short end of the stick.

Will Centers Break This Mark?

It's only a matter of time before all three positions surpass the $20 million per year mark. The salary cap, which is generated from shared revenue from the league's television and other media sponsorships, increased over $20 million from 2023 to 2024.

With Netflix and other media companies beginning to dip into the pool for media rights, it's only a matter of time before every position's top annual earner is making $20 million per year.

Will that be in five years? 10 years? Only time will tell. Two positions surpassed that mark this year with the salary cap jump: offensive guard and safety. It will continue to flow in that direction, as the ever-increasing revenue continues to build as well.

