Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has explained why he will not start a family until after his playing days are over after footage has emerged of him getting emotional at being named the godfather of one of his teammate's sons. The South Korean star has become a fan favourite in North London, not only through his brilliant performances, but also thanks to his infectious personality and smiley demeanour that never fails to uplift supporters.

Son's dedication to his career for both club and country has meant that he has had to make plenty of sacrifices to get to where he is. However, he is continuing to do so to this day, as the 32-year-old has given his reason as to why he will not get married whilst still playing.

Son Wants Family to Be His Priority

The winger says this can't be the case while he is playing

Speaking to the Guardian in 2019, Son opened up about his relationship with his father and how he pushed him to work as hard as he did to make it to the professional ranks, including four-hour keepy-up sessions to practice his control. He also spoke on the influence his father has on him currently, suggesting that it is he who thinks that his son should wait to get married until after his career is over.

"My father says this and I agree, as well. When you marry, the number one will be family, wife and kids, and then football. I want to make sure that while I play at the top level, football can be number one. You don’t know how long you can play at the top level. When you retire, or when you are 33 or 34, you can still have a long life with your family."

It was also put to the former Bayer Leverkusen forward that some managers prefer their players to settle down and enjoy a quiet family life. However, the former Premier League golden boot winner believes this doesn't extend to him as he does not lead a life that is bound by controversy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Son is Tottenham's highest scoring foreign player in the club's history (162 goals).

Son's Reaction to Being Named Godfather

Welsh defender Ben Davies named his teammate the godfather to his young son

Despite not having a family of his known, there has been footage in the past of the Korean international playing with some of his teammates' children during end of season lap of honours in years gone by. However, a more recent clip has highlighted just how important and beloved he is in the Tottenham dressing room, as teammate and self-confessed best friend Ben Davies named Son as the godfather to his youngest son.

Speaking on what it meant to him, Son stated: