Southampton’s Adam Armstrong was on hand to claw one back against the table-topping Liverpool, converting his effort after having his penalty saved, after Andy Robertson brought down Tyler Dibling. There were, however, claims that the foul was outside the box.

Russell Martin’s side were restricted to the confines of their own half for the majority of the St Mary's Stadium-based affair’s opening proceedings and a mishap at the back saw Dominik Szoboszlai curl one in the top corner with poise aplenty.

In terms of Southampton's equaliser, however, a young and hungry Dibling charged towards the Liverpool box, and it was an out-of-sorts Robertson who stepped forward to intervene. Making no contact with the ball, the Scot, considered one of the best left-backs in Premier League history, extended his left leg across the youngster, who then went to ground.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton have conceded seven goals from individual errors so far this season, the joint-highest tally alongside VfL Bochum across Europe's top five leagues.

After a brief moment of deliberation, referee Samuel Barrott paused before eventually pointing to the spot. After deliberating with VAR, the official rather controversially confirmed his decision of a penalty - despite Robertson's contact with Dibling seemingly being outside the box.

The fact that it was deemed to be inside the box did, however, prevent Roberston from being given a red card. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Premier League Match Centre provided the reasoning behind why the south coast outfit were given a penalty as opposed to a free-kick just outside the 18-yard box.

“The referee’s call of penalty for the challenge by Robertson on Dibling is checked and confirmed by VAR, who deemed there was no conclusive evidence that the contact occurred outside the penalty area.”

Armstrong's initial effort from 12 yards out was tame, and at a saveable height, with Caoimhin Kelleher there to thwart it. The striker did well to make amends on the rebound. Sitting rock bottom of the English top flight, Martin and Co can count their lucky stars that Barrott's decision to point to the spot was confirmed by those in the VAR room.