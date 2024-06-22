Highlights Spain may have met the conditions to be handed a €30,000 fine after Lamine Yamal played in Spain's win over Italy at Euro 2024.

A German law prevents youngsters from working late at night, although exceptions are made for professional athletes.

Spain have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament with a game to spare after beating Croatia and Italy.

At 16 years and 338 days old, Lamine Yamal made history in Spain's 3-0 win over Croatia last weekend as he became the youngest player in history to appear at a European Championship. Yamal enjoyed an encouraging 2023-24 season for Barcelona and came into Euro 2024 with plenty of expectations surrounding him.

Yamal has started in each of Spain's group games so far, against Croatia and Italy, but a German law put Spain at risk of a €30,000 fine for his involvement in the game against Italy. That's because the German Youth Protection Act prohibits under-18s from working beyond a certain time - usually 8pm.

Why Spain Could Be Fined

German law in place to protect young people

Spain's first group game kicked off at 6pm local time, but their game against Italy started at 9pm. While there is an exceptional rule within the German law that authorises athletes to work until 11pm, the match finished very close to that time anyway, and post-match showers and interviews are also considered within the realms of labour, which means Spain may very well have met the conditions to be hit with a fine.

Given the circumstances - the European Championship is one of the biggest events in sport and the biggest football tournament Germany has hosted since the World Cup in 2006 - Spain appear unlikely to be hit with a fine.

Who Is Lamine Yamal?

Barcelona teenager has enjoyed meteoric rise

Yamal has emerged as one of the best youngsters on display at Euro 2024, with his speed, agility, and maturity beyond his years leading many to believe he's the real deal, and with his nurturing during his days at Barcelona's famous La Masia academy, he is tipped to go far in the future.

Related Ranking The 15 Greatest Graduates of Barcelona's La Masia There can only be one winner as the 15 best Barcelona academy players are ranked.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 37 La Liga appearances last season, Lamine Yamal scored five goals and provided five assists, with his goal on his Spain debut making him the youngest-ever goalscorer for both his club and country.

So far, he has started both of Spain's games at Euro 2024 as La Roja look like one of the early standout teams of the tournament. In both wins, against Croatia and Italy, Yamal played a pivotal role, but he could be dropped to the bench in their final group game against Albania, with Luis de la Fuente likely keen to rest key players having already won the group with a game to spare.

Nonetheless, as Spain progress through the showpiece tournament this summer, Yamal is predicted to continue his rise to prominence. Following in the footsteps of other Barcelona greats, his value to club and country already far exceeds the value of the fine Spain could be hit with should they continue to play him in night fixtures.