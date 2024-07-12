Highlights England and Spain will face off in the Euro 2024 final with the latter said to 'have a score to settle' with Cole Palmer.

The two teams met at Under-21 level in 2023, a contest in which the Three Lions emerged victorious.

Spain will look to exact revenge on Palmer, who 'drove Spain crazy' during the game.

Not only is Sunday's Euro 2024 final between England and Spain a chance to become the kings of the continent, but it also presents an opportunity for La Roja to exact revenge on Cole Palmer for his antics during the Under 21 European Championships final a year ago. The Chelsea star played a pivotal role in the Three Lions' 1-0 victory, with his free kick deflecting off Curtis Jones for the only goal of the game.

The 22-year-old did little to endear himself to his opponents though. After taunting the Spanish substitutes bench, a brawl broke out between the two sides, with one player in Luis De La Fuente's current squad even being a part of the melee.

Palmer Criticised By Former Teammate

Sergio Gomez wasn't happy with his antics

In a game that saw Burnley youngster James Trafford save a late penalty, Palmer enraged his opponents by gesturing at them following the only goal of the game. The then Manchester City player's teammate, Sergio Gomez, held nothing back post-match as he chastised his colleague's actions:

"He didn’t want to apologise or anything like some of his other teammates. I don’t know, I would have celebrated it in a different way and my teammates would have done it in a different way as well. They [England] have the attitude they want to have. This is not the first time something like this has happened with this team. They wanted to celebrate it like this and also after the missed penalty."

The only player in the Spain senior set-up this summer who was there 12 months ago is Villarreal winger Alejandro Baena. The 22-year-old started the game but was replaced before the hour mark. Ahead of Sunday's game, AS revealed that Palmer's arrogance drove the team crazy and that the Spaniards 'have a score to settle' at the weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Euro 2024 final is the first time in history that the two teams who also competed in the most recent under-21s final face off.

Related Cole Palmer Reveals Funny Story Behind Panenka Penalty for Chelsea Palmer is one of the best penalty takers in England's Euro squad.

Cole Palmer's Euro 2024 So Far

He has been a rotational option for most of the tournament

After a phenomenal debut season for Chelsea in which he became one of the most improved Premier League players, Palmer received his very first call-up to an international tournament this summer. Despite his terrific club form, the creative midfielder wasn't used until the final game of Group C, where he replaced Bukayo Saka during England's 0-0 draw with Slovenia. He found himself on the bench once again versus Slovakia, coming on as his side trailed the game and helping Gareth Southgate's men turn the game around to win 2-1 in extra time.

Despite calls for him to be included from the start, Palmer again had to settle for making an impact off the bench, this time scoring a penalty during the shootout victory over Switzerland. This led to his finest moment of the tournament in the semi-finals. Once again brought off the bench, the 22-year-old combined with fellow substitute Ollie Watkins to score a 90th-minute winner over the Netherlands and send England through to their second consecutive European Championships final.