Spanish Euro 2024 heroes Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino both have been branded as 'traitors' in the aftermath of their nation's victory over England. Fans in the Basque region of the country are unhappy with the duo for representing the country.

Oyarzabal netted an 86th-minute winner vs the Three Lions to win the final, with goals from Cole Palmer and Nico Williams coming earlier on in the game – which finished 2-1. Merino also played a key role across the tournament, coming off the bench in that match, having netted in extra-time vs Germany – and then recreating his dad's old celebration.

However, despite their heroics, it doesn't seem as though the players are loved in all regions of Spain.

Why Oyarzabal and Merino have been criticised by some

Independence issues within the Basque country

Per reports in Spain, via the Daily Mail, the duo have been branded as 'traitors' by radicals, with crossed-out swastika graffiti even left on Oyarzabal's mother's house. Writing was also found saying: 'No to the assimilation of the Spanish National Team.'

Carlos Garcia, a former councillor in Elorrio – the town where the graffiti was sprayed – has since announced that he has filed a complaint for hate crime. He said:

"I have just filed a complaint with the Municipal Police of Elorrio for a hate crime against the miserable authors of these graffiti and banners. "Against the National Team, against Spain and against the European champion players Merino and Oyarzabal."

The issue of independence has long been a hot political point with Spain. Some even view the country as a "nation of nations", with the likes of Catalonia and the Basque country viewed as unrecognised nations – deserving of their own football teams. And the Basques do actually have their own team.

However, the Basque Country national football team – which dates back to the 1930s – is not affiliated with FIFA or UEFA and therefore only allowed to play friendly matches against FIFA or non-FIFA affiliated teams. They took advantage of this to set up a friendly against Uruguay in March 2024.

This game against Marcelo Bielsa's team (the Argentine used to manage Basque side Athletic Bilbao), ended up finishing as a 1-1 draw. A total of 35,461 people attended the match which was the first Basque Country national game in three years.

Evidently, there are those within the region who feel as though Oyarzabal and Merino have betrayed Basque Country by playing for Spain, hence the graffiti.

Merino Linked with Premier League Move

Arsenal and Aston Villa linked

After playing a key role for his nation, both Arsenal and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Merino. GIVEMESPORT sources understand tha the 28-year-old, who joined Sociedad in 2018, is of interest to Mikel Arteta who views his touted £25m price tag as fair.

Elsewhere, BirminghamLive have reported that Villa are ‘keen’ on singing the midfielder as well. Speaking about his future last month, Merino said: “The next step has to come from within, from me, from analysing myself, seeing what player I am now, where I am and where I want to go. And what is the way to do it."