Highlights Fans have been left confused as to why the Spanish national team doesn't sing during its national anthem.

'Marcha Real' is one of four European anthems that doesn't contain any lyrics.

Luis De La Fuente's side are set to face Italy in a crucial Euro 2024 clash on Thursday night.

Luis De La Fuente's Spain side have left fans puzzled ahead of their crucial tie against Italy, with many spotting that none of the Spanish players sing during their national anthem.

La Roja are one of the strongest teams in this summer's competition, with many predicting that they will make it to the latter stages of the tournament. Blessed with stars such as Rodri and history-maker Lamine Yamal, the Spaniards have already made a strong start thanks to a 3-0 win over Croatia.

The further they progress over the course of the next month, the more fans will get to see the stoic national anthem. However, despite the fact that summer fans chant during the song, there is a good reason why the players refrain from doing so.

Related Spain 3-0 Croatia: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Spain put down a marker as they opened their Euro 2024 campaign with a convincing victory.

Why Spanish Players Don't Sing During National Anthem

The current version of the song was composed without any lyrics

Spanish teams in the past have often been at the end of criticism for the fact that none of the players were seen singing during the pre-game anthem, with some going as far as to call the former world champions a 'disgrace.'

However, those levying those complaints may be unaware that the reason why the squad don't sing, is because the Spanish national anthem doesn't have any lyrics. The origin of 'Marcha Real' links back to the 18th century, where the tune was used as a military march, as per Classic FM.

There have been several suggestions over possible lyrics in the past, with the Spanish Olympic committee attempting to have the phrase 'Viva Espana' open the national chant ahead of the 2008 Olympic Games. However, this was turned down due to the fact that the words were commonly used during General Francisco Franco's dictatorship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Spain are one of four European countries to have no lyrics in their national anthem. The others include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and San Marino.

Another reason why certain Spanish players may choose not to engage with the Spanish national anthem is because of their place of birth. Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba are two of the biggest stars from Spain's past whom received calls to be axed from the national set up due to the fact that they were both from Catalonia.

The region, located in the north-east of Spain, is home to Barcelona and has recently found itself fighting for its independence. Calls for this reached its peak in 2017, with an illegal referendum and mass protests taking place. The situation was so tense that Pique even stated that he would be willing to retire from international football if his inclusion was going to upset natives.

The Spanish National Anthem's Old Lyrics

The song contained lyrics for just 35 years

Between 1938 and 1975, the Spanish national anthem did contain lyrics after the aforementioned General Francisco Franco came to power. Franco led the Nationalist party during a period of civil war, eventually overthrowing the Second Spanish Republic. The dictator ruled the country unopposed for over three decades, during which he instructed famed poet Jose Maria Peman to create a new anthem which included lyrics designed to promote 'the rebirth' of Spain.

Upon Franco's passing in 1975 after battles with Parkinson's disease, the anthem was abolished, and a lyric-less anthem made its return. To this day, some fans can be seen singing the old lyrics as they get fired up before their team's games. However, the links to what is considered to be some of the darker days in modern day Spain mean that we are unlikely to see any of De La Fuente's men join in with the serenading.

Spain's Euro 2024 So Far

La Roja will be looking to qualify for the next round against Italy

The two-time European champions put down a marker in their opening game against former World Cup finalists Croatia. Three first-half goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal were enough to secure the three points.

The Spaniards, who have the eleventh youngest squad at Euro 2024, will now turn their attention to Italy on Thursday night, with a win over Luciano Spalletti men enough to see La Roja qualify for the knock-out stages.

Should victory not be achieved, captain Morata will lead his side into a vital game against Albania on Monday. Should the Spaniards manage to top the group, a round of 16 tie against one of the sides who progress as one of the third-place qualifiers awaits.