Spain took on France in Euro 2024 in the first semi-final of Euro 2024. While all eyes may have been on the big names such as Kylian Mbappe, fans watching would have noticed an interesting crowd reaction whenever Marc Cucurella got on the ball.

Indeed, the Chelsea defender was being booed every time he got involved. Fans were left puzzled as the left-back hadn't done anything obvious to upset either his own supporters or the French members of the crowd.

However, the boos are understood to have come from a different group altogether.

Cucurella booed in Spain vs France

Boos come from German fans

It seems as though German fans in the crowd were booing Cucurella due to the handball incident he was involved in during the quarter-final clash.

They of course would have been playing in this semi-final vs France, in their home nation, in Munich, had they not lost to the Spaniards 2-1 in the quarter-final.

The most controversial moment in the game came when Cucurella appeared to handle the ball but no penalty was given. With the scoreline still level at 1-1, youngster Jamal Musiala tried his luck with a long-range effort and the ball made contact with the hand of Cucurella inside the penalty area. Strong appeals from the German players were waved away by Anthony Taylor and in the end the Spanish team came away with the victory – with this being a pivotal moment in the encounter.

With the call going against them, Tancredi Palmeri explained then that Cucurella has taken the blame, getting a 'nightmare reception' from the German fans in the Allianz Arena. He wrote:

"Cucurella is having nightmare reception. Every ball he touches he is buried by whole Allianz Arena booing him. It’s each German in the stadium taking the revenge for handball breaking their #EURO2024 dream."

Journalist Miguel Delaney remarked on social media about just how unfair it was for the anger to be directed a Cucurella. He wrote:

It isn't really Cucurella's fault the ball hit his hand, or that the referee didn't give a penalty.

Why the Handball Wasn't Given

UEFA's pre-tournament briefing clarified rules

ESPN's Dale Johnson, an expert in all things related to VAR and match officials, explained to those confused by the decision why it wasn't a handball in the laws of the game as per UEFA's rules:

"UEFA's pre-tournament briefing on handball gave a specific example just like Marc Cucurella, saying it should NOT be a handball penalty." He went on to add the reasoning: "Arm close to the side, pointing predominantly down/vertically, and/or a position behind line of the body."

