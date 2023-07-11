Israel international Manor Solomon has become Tottenham Hotspur’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, although his free transfer switch to Hotspur Way may not be without its complications.

Solomon spent last season on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk at fellow Premier League side Fulham played 24 games across all competitions, scoring five goals in that period.

His loan move to Craven Cottage came after the 23-year-old suspended his contract with his parent club after FIFA allowed foreign players who were - at the time - plying their trade in Ukraine to suspend their contracts.

One season later, the north London outfit - led by new boss Ange Postecoglou - have signed the forward on a five-year deal - without paying a penny to Shakhtar.

His transfer follows the impressive triple coup of winger Dejan Kulusevski, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and midfielder James Maddison as the club look to better their 2022/23 eighth-placed domestic finish.

But the aforementioned trio of incomings didn’t come with the possibility of a court case as threatened by Shakhtar chief Sergey Palkin.

Shakhtar are not pleased with how the situation has been handled by Solomon and Tottenham, to say the least, and are even threatening to sue his new employers.

Why may Tottenham face legal action from Shakhtar Donetsk?

While the Tottenham camp will be celebrating the arrival of their newest signing, Palkin has vowed to fight for the Ukrainian club's rights, claiming the player's permanent switch to the Premier League side is ‘unjust’.

Coincidentally, those threats come after Solomon snubbed a move back to his former club.

Shakhtar are particularly displeased with FIFA's decision to amend Annex 7 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players following the outbreak of war as the alteration allowed foreign players the freedom to pause their contracts due to the effects of the conflict.

FIFA recently announced that Annex 7 would be extended through to next summer, which, in turn, has initiated a barrage of backlash from affected clubs - Shahktar included - who claim they are being treated unfairly by losing revenue via transfers.

“I contacted Solomon and his agent and invited him back to our club,” Palkin told ESPN in June.

“I said ‘you can play all the games in Champions League, you will be in the starting eleven’ but he doesn’t want to move, and I believe he will stay in England.”

“Finally, where he will go, I don’t know. In any case, if you go to Tottenham, we will deal with Tottenham in court in this case. Everything comes to a simple situation: it sounds like unjust enrichment.”

“Can you imagine, we pay big money for this player and finally Tottenham receives him for free? It is not fair in respect of our club. We will definitely go to court, and we will fight for ourselves.”

Having begun in career in his home country of Israel, Solomon moved to Shakhtar in 2019 and became a vital player for them in his three-and-a-half season-long stint at the club.

It’s clear that he was offered a return to Ukraine to practically pick up where he left off, but he deemed that staying in England was a more attractive option, much to the evident dismay of Palkin.

How did Manor Solomon perform for Fulham?

Things in England didn’t exactly pan out perfectly for Solomon on his arrival given he suffered a serious knee injury in Fulham’s opening contest of the 2022/23 campaign against Liverpool.

Unfortunately for the winger, his injury required knee surgery meaning he endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines and made just his second Premier League appearance on 3 January 2023.

However, he did manage to find form on his return to action, with four of his five goals for the west London-based outfit coming in the Premier League, all of which came between mid-February and early March.

Following his ‘blistering’ run of form, The Evening Standard claimed that Marco Silva and his team were keen to sign the attacker on a permanent basis.

However, although Solomon will be remaining in London, he won't be calling Fulham home.

It remains to be seen if legal action by Shakhtar will affect the player's long-term future.