Highlights The Spurs traded Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors in exchange for three picks, including a first-rounder in 2024.

After trading Poeltl, the Spurs got a promising young player and the 8th pick in upcoming draft.

The Raptors acquired Poeltl but continue to struggle; still trying to figure out what to do next.

During the 2023 NBA trade deadline, the San Antonio Spurs made a deal with the Toronto Raptors that they should be happy that they made. The Spurs had already begun their rebuild by trading away Derrick White to the Boston Celtics and Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks the previous year. As they hoped to secure a high chance of winning the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, they decided to ship Jakob Poeltl out of Alamo City.

San Antonio, who usually does not make in-season trades, sent Jakob Poeltl back to the Raptors at the 2023 deadline. By trading away Poeltl, who was their starting center, it helped them secure the second-worst record in the NBA and the best percentage to win the lottery.

The Spurs' risky plan worked out as they secured the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, where they selected Victor Wembanyama . San Antonio is the clear winner of the Poeltl trade as they have one of the brightest futures in the NBA while the Raptors are still trying to figure things out.

What the Spurs Received

San Antonio acquires draft picks from Raptors

Credit: © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs flipped Poeltl to Toronto for Khem Birch, a 2024 protected first-round pick, and second-round picks in both 2023 and 2025. San Antonio used the 2023 second-round pick to draft Sidy Cissoko, a defensive-minded player who spent much of last season in the G-League. He should see more playing time next season after playing in just 12 NBA games last season. In the G-League, Cissoko averaged 15.5 points per game while also averaging 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

After the 2024 NBA Draft lottery, the Spurs saw the protected 2024 first-round pick turn into the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft. Since the pick had a top-six protection, it conveyed to the Spurs after falling to eight.

San Antonio may look to trade away the No. 8 pick in a package to bring in a point guard such as Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, or Darius Garland. They could also choose to keep the pick to grab another young player that they can then pair with Wembanyama.

After drafting Wembanyama last season and now having two top-10 picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, the Spurs are building a team to get back to their winning ways. Without trading away Poeltl in 2023, San Antonio would more than likely not be this far into their rebuild.

What the Raptors Received

Toronto is still trying to figure it out

Credit: © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

When the Raptors traded for Poeltl, they were still hoping to challenge in the Eastern Conference. They looked to add Poeltl to a roster that included Fred VanVleet , OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes .

Fast-forward to 2024, the only player still with Toronto out of that group is Barnes. The Raptors are currently in a situation where they are still trying to figure out if they can build a team to compete in the East or if they need to go into a full rebuild.

In his second stint with the Raptors, Poeltl saw his numbers dip last season. He averaged just 11.1 points per game, his lowest since 2020-21. He also saw his rebounds and steals averages decrease. Known as mainly a defensive player, Poeltl did record 1.5 blocks per game, which is the third highest in his seven-year career.

Jakob Poeltl Stats — 2023-24 Season PPG 11.1 RPG 8.6 APG 2.5 BPG 1.5 FG% 65.6% Defensive Rating 114.9

With the Raptors finishing with the fourth-worst record in the East, they could look to rebuild this offseason. They had already started by trading away Anunoby and Siakam. Luckily, they do have a first round pick this season due to receiving the Pacers' first-round pick as part of the Siakam trade.

If they do choose to rebuild, Poeltl may be on the move out of Toronto once again.

Overall, the Spurs turned a decent starting center into Sidy Cissoko and a top ten pick. Their rebuild is in a good spot while the Raptors are still trying to figure out their next move. The Spurs clearly won this trade, but in the future how will it compare to the previous trade between the Raptors and the Spurs that saw Kawhi Leonard bring a championship to Toronto?