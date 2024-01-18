Highlights Some star players who moved to Saudi Pro League clubs appear to be regretting their decisions.

Jordan Henderson is leaving Saudi Arabia for Ajax, months after joining Al-Ettifaq; while the likes of Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino could also depart, according to reports.

There are several key reasons why these high-profile players are feeling unsettled and considering their futures.

The Saudi Pro League presented some top players with the opportunity of a huge payday and the chance to experience football on a different continent as a host of star names departed Europe to head to the Middle East in 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first high-profile name to head to the league, joining Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Several massive players would then join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia in the following summer transfer window, with Premier League clubs and some of the leading names in European football losing players to the emerging division.

The biggest moves in the summer of 2023 saw Karim Benzema - the Ballon d'Or holder at the time - and ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar swap Europe for the Middle East. Benzema joined Al-Ittihad, while Neymar headed to Al-Hilal.

Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho all left Anfield behind to take on a new challenge after lifting every trophy possible with the Merseyside giants. Other popular Premier League players also made the switch, with Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Riyad Mahrez moving to the Saudi Pro League, among others.

It initially looked a dream move due to the extraordinary financial incentives, but just six months on from the mass exodus of talent from European football and things haven't quite gone to plan for some. Let's take a closer look at some of the factors leading to these players being left feeling dissatisfied.

Saudi Pro League Player Statistics - 2023/24 Player Club Appearances Goals Assists Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 18 20 9 Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad 15 9 5 Roberto Firmino Al-Ahli 17 3 2 Jordan Henderson Al-Ettifaq 17 0 4 Riyad Mahrez Al-Ahli 19 8 7 Allan Saint-Maximin Al-Ahli 18 3 8 Aleksandar Mitrovic Al-Hilal 17 17 4 Ruben Neves Al-Hilal 18 1 4 Neymar Al-Hilal 3 0 3 Sadio Mane Al-Nassr 18 8 4 Statistics vis Transfermarkt - Correct as of 17/01/2024

Poor attendances

Many games have seen less than 1,000 fans in stadiums

An example of the poor crowds showing up to watch some of the Saudi Pro League games in the 2023/24 season is when Henderson represented Al-Ettifaq in front of just 610 fans. The former Liverpool captain was used to playing in stadiums that would hold tens of thousands of fans and would be full every week. Premier League grounds are very rarely - if ever - seen with empty seats on matchday, but the Saudi league has seen many games with thousands of seats unclaimed.

It must be demoralising for these stars who have previously performed to large audiences and felt the buzz of an electric atmosphere at their old clubs. Benzema, for example, played for the biggest entity in world football - Real Madrid - for well over a decade and was adored and showered with affection inside the Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid star is said to be frustrated with how his stint at Al-Ittihad has started, as he has reportedly gone AWOL from training.

There has even been a Saudi Pro League clash that saw less than 200 fans as Al-Ryadh hosted Al-Khalee. Some of the lowest attendances in Saudi Arabian grounds so far in the 2023/24 campaign can be viewed below.

Smallest crowds in the Saudi Pro League - 2023/24 Fixture Attendance Al-Riyadh vs Al-Khalee 144 Abha vs Al-Hazm 257 Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hazm 264 Al-Wehda vs Al-Khaleej 447 Al-Feiha vs Al-Ettifaq 610 Information via The Sun - correct as of 17/01/2024

High temperatures

The heat has reached 40 degrees celsius in parts of Saudi Arabia

While many European countries reach very high temperatures in the summer months, none come close to the climate of Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern heat often hits heights of 40 degrees celsius, which makes life incredibly difficult for a professional athlete.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar showed that the climate can play a big part in football, with regular drink breaks needed, and that was during the winter. Saudi Pro League games are normally played in the evening to avoid the sweltering conditions of the afternoon.

This is said to be one of the reasons Henderson is poised to flee the league, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder on the verge of joining Ajax during the January transfer window. Players such as Neymar may be more accustomed to these high temperatures, but playing football in them is a completely different story.

Even Ronaldo admitted it took time to adapt to the humidity in the country following his move from Manchester United, as he told LiveScore, per the Daily Mail: "The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler."

Unfamiliar social beliefs

It is a new challenge to adapt to life for the players' families

Not only are some of the players finding it challenging to adapt to life in a new country, but it sometimes goes unrecognised that their partners and children are also looking to settle into a new way of life. Saudi Arabia holds different cultural beliefs from many European countries, and thus, it will take time for all parties involved to get used to the new way they are expected to live their lives.

This places expectations upon the female partners of football players who are new to the country, as they aren't allowed to go out in public alone and while the ban was lifted in 2018, it is still very uncommon to see women drivers in the country.

Yet another reason behind Henderson's imminent departure from the league is that his family are said to be unsettled in their new environment, per iNews. The 33-year-old's case is the most public at the moment, but there are sure to be other players that are going through similar struggles in Saudi Arabia.

International careers in jeopardy

Euro 2024 is just around the corner

While Ronaldo and Henderson have both continued to be regulars in their respective national squads, the pair could still be putting pressure on their international bosses to limit their game time in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament. This is because the standard of football in the Saudi Pro League is not at the heights of the top European league at this moment in time. That can change in the future, but for now, it is the reality of the situation.

Gareth Southgate has already come under an incredible amount of criticism for including Henderson in his Three Lions squad, and the performances of James Ward-Prowse and Curtis Jones in the Premier League could ultimately cost the Englishman his place.

Ronaldo is a different case as he is one of the greatest players of all time, and Roberto Martinez looks likely to back the 38-year-old, who has bagged 24 goals in his first 25 games of the season for Al-Nassr.

A number of players to move to the Middle East have already been out of the fold at international level, such as Firmino and Benzema, meaning their participation in the Saudi league won't affect them in this way.